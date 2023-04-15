The White Lotus: Season 1 star may return for new episodes; know everything!

Time for more family vacations! Connie Britton, who played Mossbacher matriarch Nicole in the first season of “The White Lotus,” may have revealed that she will be returning to the series for the long-awaited third season, according to an interview recently released by Deadline.

As the production is anthological, the cast changes every year. As of 2022, Jennifer Coolidge was one of only two characters returning from the first season for the second season, along with Jon Gries, who played her husband, Greg. That’s why fans were so excited about the news.

“He wanted me to be in season two and there was an idea I loved for the character. Our intention is to do that in season three.”he told Britton. “A part of the cast did not work in the second season and we hope … the third season”, completed. The star added that because the series’ writing is so rich, she “would love to see a spin-off of every character on this show.”

But she’s not the only former guest who wants to return to the luxury hotel. In the same article, Jake Lacy and Alexandra Daddario, who played the troubled newlyweds, said creator Mike White had already been in touch about a future episode involving their characters. “Mike texted Alex and I with this idea for an episode where the two of us talked for half an hour”Lacy shared at the time. “It’s just the banality of rich people on a boat”he added.

Daddario commented that the idea would be the two characters “on a boat, talking about other people, annoying everyone around”. “Mike’s brain is always working. That’s the whole thing with his comments about the world around him: he’s always watching”she explained.

Lacy, on the other hand, had her own idea for a future appearance for her character – including her mother. “I expected Molly Shannon and I to be back for a scene, the two of us vacationing in another location, berating a concierge”he explained. “It’s like, ‘That guy is still out there. He’s not even on trial. The guy is still going on vacation!’”suggested.

While the series has already been renewed for a third season, HBO has yet to confirm where viewers will travel next. Recently, the attraction released a behind-the-scenes video hinting that it may be following tourists to Asia.

“Season 1 highlighted the money, and season 2 is sex”noted Mike White. “I think season three would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality. It looks like it could be a rich tapestry to do another spin on the White Lotus.”said. Watch:

Fans pointed out that this lines up perfectly with Britton’s character, who speaks Mandarin and has a degree in Asian Studies. Is it? Hm… While we await the next chapters, seasons one and two of “The White Lotus” are now available on HBO Max.