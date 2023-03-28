The White Lotus | Season 3 has unreleased detail revealed

Currently in development, season 3 of The White Lotus had a detail revealed regarding where it will take place.

According to the Varietythe next year of the series will be set in Thailand, possibly at one of four Four Seasons properties in the country, located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle.

Thailand’s Four Seasons resorts are spread across diverse landscapes, from cities to jungles to beaches.

the creator of The White Lotus, mike whitehad already said that the 3rd season would take place in some country in Asia.

With Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario It is Molly Shannonthe 1st season follows a week of vacation for the guests of the resort The White Lotus.

Even though the place is paradisiacal, every day of the trip a new issue arises that ends up involving travelers, hotel staff and even the place itself, creating different narratives for those involved there.

Having to deal with the demands of many different guests, manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) has to work in multiple ways to provide the best possible experience for guests.

But after several frustrations, he finds himself increasingly bothered by the behavior of hotel visitors.