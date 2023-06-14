The Williams sisters were in Brabant for a while, these world stars stayed for a while

The number of visitors to Rosmalen was high, but this did not last long. World-renowned tennis star Venus Williams was present at the Libya Open on Tuesday but made a first round exit. She lost to a much younger Swiss tennis star. Serena Williams, Venus’s even more famous sister, was in the stands to cheer her on, but it didn’t help. The Williams sisters aren’t the only world stars who love Brabant. Before him there were these celebrities.

Bruce Springsteen

Visitors to Italian restaurant Antonio’s in Eindhoven had to blink twice in 2015 when they saw Bruce Springsteen walk in. The living legend was in town to watch his daughter, who is a show jumper, compete. He has been a regular guest at the restaurant for many years. So if he’s in Brabant and you want an autograph, he’s the place to be, “He always stops to eat and stand for the fans,” the owner said.

Kendall Jenner and sisters Hadid

Supermodels Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid also appeared in Brabant. American stars visited Efteling in 2018. Only genuine fans would have seen them, as they walked through the park disguised in costumes.

Rupert Grint

The stars are Efteling fans just like us. Because Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint has also been spotted there. They celebrated New Year’s Eve in 2019 at the park. Fans couldn’t believe their luck when they met him. And also took the time to pose for photographs with them.

dick fosbury

Very few people knew it at the time, but Olympic high jump champion Dick Fosbury lived in Brabant for some time. As a former basketball player, he knew many American players at EBBC in Den Bosch, now called Heroes. After missing the Olympic Games in 1972, he decided to find diversion in basketball. He trained for a while in Den Bosch and found shelter with a friend in Oudhesden.

John Cleese

This was perhaps the most unusual ever opening of a tunnel in Brabant: that of the Domeltunnel in Eindhoven. In came John Cleese, the British comedian best known for Monty Python. And this sparked a complete media frenzy. His visit was due to a city official who sent Cleese a cheeky email. When asked why he had dug a tunnel in Eindhoven, his answer was: “I have no idea.”

diego maradona

It was three unforgettable weeks for Mirlo in August 2017. None other than star football player Diego Maradona came to the village for the training camp. He shopped with Hima, took pictures with fans and spent the week with his team at the HUP Hotel. “You only experience something like this once in your life and you never forget it,” said manager Mark Ottmann at the time. This was Maradona’s last visit to the Netherlands. The footballer passed away in November 2020.

