the winners of the LLA of League of Legends in Chile

We already have the names of the champions who, after a close competition, managed to win the great title of the Opening tournament Latin American League (LLA) of League of Legends 2023.

The final was held at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, where various gamers, streamers, cosplayers, talents and fans enjoyed a great LLA event at Gamers City.

Both teams, Six Karma and Movistar Rainbow 7 5 tense games were played, after they tied twice, finally the old school won and became LLA champion again.

Although Six Karma’s green wave initially prevailed with the first killstreak, the rainbow dominated the map after taking their third win of the night.

LLA Cup. / Images taken from: Riot Esports Latin America

But they still have one more competition to demonstrate their skills worldwide, it is the Mid Season Invitational.

The great competition that brings together the best teams of this year will be held in London, England, between May 2 and 21.

“After a day full of emotions that filled the hearts of fans throughout the Spanish-speaking continent, we have seen how the largest celebration of eSports in the region took over a Chilean stage for thousands of attendees who They were able to enjoy various cosplay activities, communities, contests, and some surprises that Riot Games delivered to its loyal audience.”detailed Octopus PR.

Six Karma and Movistar R7. / Images taken from: Riot Esports Latin America

Interview with Movistar R7

Volk had the opportunity to participate in the press conference minutes after Movistar R7 lifted the cup.

Christian Alonso “Khinm”the team’s coach, pointed out that his mentality was always winning, and that from the beginning he injected positivity into the team, “It was time to have gallantry, and go out and give everything, we really could do it, we believed 100% that we were going to win the game and there is the result”

For their part, the team said they were very happy about this new victory, since they have already completed their 14th cup, which for them was quite a challenge. In addition, they appreciated the support, since during the tense minutes they lived they felt the affection of their faithful followers.

“We are very grateful that you have come to support us, to see us”detailed a member of the team.

Volkers, what did you think of the grand final? Leave us your comment on our social networks: Instagram, Facebook, Twitterand Tik Tok.