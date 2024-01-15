The winning Mega Millions ticket worth $36 million was sold in Florida. no one claimed it

(CNN) — Missing last weekend’s deadline meant someone in Florida lost $36 million.

No one came forward to claim the August drawing prize before the deadline, causing the Mega Millions lottery ticket to be voided.

As a result, the winner forfeited his winnings: Florida Lottery spokesperson Michelle Griner told CNN that the ticket is now worth only the paper it was printed on.

The last date to claim prizes was Sunday, marking the end of the 180-day claiming period. The winning ticket was purchased at Jacksonville Publix with the winning numbers: 18-39-42-57-63. The Mega Ball number was 7 with a 3x multiplier.

According to the Mega Millions website, this was the only unclaimed Mega Millions jackpot ticket in 2023.

While most unclaimed prizes are small (a few dollars), some million-dollar prizes have gone unclaimed.

In 2021, a $26 million prize went unclaimed in California when a woman accidentally washed the ticket with dirty clothes. And in 2011, a Powerball ticket worth $77 million went unclaimed in Georgia.

But there’s good news in all this: The money raised from this unclaimed bill will go to a good cause.

According to the state lottery, Florida law requires that 80% of unclaimed prize money be transferred to an education trust fund and the remainder be held for the prize pool.