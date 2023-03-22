The Wolf Among Us 2 delays its release date: Telltale chooses to change its plans to avoid new cases of crunch – The Wolf Among Us 2

The long-awaited adventure, whose announcement surprised The Game Awards 2019, will not be ready for this 2023.

March 1, 2023, 19:48 – Updated March 6, 2023, 11:23

Bad news for those who hoped to continue Bigby Wolf’s adventures in The Wolf Among Us 2 : the developers of telltale they just announced a new delay that pushes the release of the delivery beyond 2023. Apparently, the study has opted for this path to avoid new cases of crunch among its workers after finalizing a change from Unreal Engine 4 to 5.

“I’ve crunched and I don’t want to do it again, and it’s not fair to ask” (Jamie Ottilie)

Telltale elaborates on its decision through statements sent to IGN : “Making games is hard and they take time to get right,” says CEO Jamie Ottilie. “And it does none of us any good to release something that isn’t ready.” The manager recalls that the study, like many others, has suffered the consequences of the pandemic in 2020and this situation had a serious impact on the offices because they still did not have a full staff.

In this way, Ottilie explains that the team only had two options: opt for the crunch to get to the release date, or throw an unfinished game. “If we launch the title and it’s not ready, we would be destroyed,” says the CEO. “The expectations are very high, we want time to reach them, and we want to be proud of it and know that ‘Hey, this is the best game we could have made’ Let the world say what they want [una vez] It’s done, but at least we know that at that time, in those conditions, it’s the best game we could make.”

“I’ve done [crunch] and I don’t want to do it again, and it’s not fair to ask,” Ottilie continues. “You can’t plan a business around it.. So yeah, part of it is about maintaining a healthy work culture. We don’t want to burn our good people. It has been incredibly difficult to hire in the last two years between COVID, the job market and the growth in the video game industry. So certainly burning people or grinding them up is bad in the long run. This is not how you build a business. We burn our best workers faster. And as an industry, if we’re going to continue to grow, we have to stop it. We just have to stop it and make better decisions“.





More details about The Wolf Among Us 2