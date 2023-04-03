The Wolf Among Us 2 is delayed and will finally not arrive in 2023

Telltale Games has announced a delayed release date for The Wolf Among Us 2.

The sequel to the adventure based on Bill Willingham’s Fables comics was presented in 2019 during The Game Awards gala. About a year ago it was announced that it would be out in 2023.

As Jamie Ottilie, CEO of the company, comments in an interview with IGN, Telltale recently made the decision to change the engine, going from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5 to accommodate certain requests from artists and engineers, but this caused them to have to redo some of the work they had already completed.

Faced with this situation, they commented that they either moved the launch date of the game or they would have to carry out crunchopting to take extra time.

Ottilie assures that she has already suffered crunch in the past and that you don’t want to do it again or ask your employees to work beyond their hours.

The current Telltale is not exactly the same as the original: after the developer went bankrupt in 2018, the following year LCG Entertainment bought the brand and hired several veterans of the company.

It is not the only project that this new Telltale has on its hands: this year The Expanse: A Telltale Series should be launched with the collaboration of Deck Nine Games (Life is Strange: Before the Storm).

The Wolf AMong Us 2 is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.



