The world of Attack on Titan is coming to Fortnite

According to several highly credible rumors, the next battle pass of Fortnite will feature rewards related to Attack on Titan. Season 2 of Chapter 4 will have aspects of this acclaimed Japanese series that returns with its first part of the finale this March 4. the video game of Epic Games will again have a huge collaboration with one of the most followed Japanese brands today. Will they be able to put Eren Jaeger himself in the rewards? For now, everything seems to indicate that the belt hook will play a leading role in the new season.

Definitely, shingeki no kyojin is one of the most famous manga series today. Its adaptation of the anime illustrated by Hajime Isayama has left us great moments and has been the first manga for many people. Through this dark fantasy story, many viewers have entered a large universe of Japanese stories that is very difficult to leave once you are inside. Fortnite almost never fails with his collaborations and would have chosen this universe for the next season of battle royale. They are still rumors published by ShiinaRBuser who do not usually fail in these advances.

see more

ATTACK ON TITAN MYTHIC: A “Waist Grappler” Mythic for AoT will be added to Fortnite next season, according to information given to @HYPEX & I! pic.twitter.com/6mNmMAM6ea — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 1, 2023

Fortnite I could count on Eren Jaeger

He timing of Fortnite It is perfect, since the first part of the final season returns to the screens this March 4. Despite the fact that it is a successful series, viewers are beginning to look forward to an ending that is taking longer than desired. With all hype marking the end of this acclaimed series, the title of Epic Games will take advantage of the pull by including aspects related to a series that has left great moments. ShiinaBR has highlighted that the waist hook they use in the Scouting Corps will be in the next battle pass. It is not the first time that Fortnite works with manga or anime stories, as we have already seen collaborations with Naruto, Dragon Ball or My Hero Academia among other.