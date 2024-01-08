The world’s most influential technology fair CES 2024 has started and these are its new features.

10:28 am



By: Juan Alcaraz S.

special Delivery*

this Tuesday The 57th edition of CES (Consumer Electronics Show) began at the North Convention Center in Las Vegas city of the United States. More than 130,000 attendees and 4,000 exhibitors from brands, global companies, industry professionals, media and government leaders are expected to participate in the event, which runs until January 12, the world’s most important technology event.

There are a total of 20 pavilions on a 250,000 square meter stage. In the LVCC Central Hall, visitors find everything related to games, metaverse, XR, audio, video, etc., LVCC’s West Hall features over 250 exhibitors from the automotive sector; And in LVCC’s North Hall, advances in IoT, AI and robotics, smart cities and digital health are presented.

One of the main themes of the fair is artificial intelligence (AI)., It will be about understanding, for example, how generic AI is changing the way we live and work, what impact the advent of AI will have on the creative process and content business, what the future of intellectual property holds, how to integrate it Can be done online devices and robots, among others.

Other major axes are human security (How technology is solving some of the world’s biggest challenges), mobility (Automotive Technology, Electric and Autonomous Vehicles and Personal Mobility) and sustainability (Positive impact through innovations in access, energy, food technology, resilience, smart cities, drinking water).

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, said this edition highlights the important role the technology industry plays in improving all aspects of the human experience. “CES 2024 will be the hub where business leaders meet, dream and solve.” He added.

Also included in the agenda accessibility (Technologies that help people of different ages and abilities) and Marketing, entertainment and media industries (at C Space Studios) Which explores technology trends affecting content consumption, advertising and consumer behavior.

One of the most anticipated places are the exhibition pavilions where manufacturers from different parts of the planet show their recent innovations. Some of the attractions taking part are Dassault Systèmes and Powerfoil, a virtual twin of the human heart from a solar cell Which converts all types of light into electrical energy. Kangsters Wheelie-X is showcasing its stationary fitness trainer for wheelchair users and SK Group is having a recreation of an interactive amusement park (SK Wonderland) with a clean energy train, a magic carpet ride and an electric vehicle. There is a booth.

Furthermore, the company Honda comes up with MotoCompact, a compact, foldable and portable electric mobility device Which takes up about 20% less space than a carry-on suitcase. for its part, Before the opening of the event, Samsung presented new features in its series of screens: Neo OLED 8K with artificial intelligenceThree new models of gaming monitors, its first television with a transparent screen (transparent micro-LED) and Music Frame, a kind of photo frame with wireless speakers.

South Korean brand also reached with itself Bespoke Jet Bot Combo, a new robot vacuum cleaner and mop With advanced artificial intelligence and steam cleaning functions; A New version of the Bespoke Flex four-door refrigerator Which integrates AI Vision Inside function, which is capable of recognizing and classifying 33 different types of food stored inside. Furthermore, LIts second generation of robots is called Bailey, which helps in performing various household tasks.

Colombia has a presence at CES 2024 VTA, a company dedicated to the design and development of smart technology for home and office. This time (he has participated for three consecutive years) he announced There were new additions to its portfolio such as cameras with 4G signals and a storage service called VTA+Storage for security cameras.

“Our customers will be able to use this service from 10,000 Colombian pesos per month, giving them secure remote access to the application and protecting the videos from physical damage,” explained Fernando Ararat, marketing director of VTA+.

There are two other Colombian companies participating Octopus Force, a center focused on developing disruptive technologies for sustainability, and Talentum Corporation Which focuses on innovative solutions for virtual education.

For food lovers, GE shows off $1,000 smart indoor barbecue smoker. On the other hand, the bathroom equipment company Kohler shows off the PureWash E930, a bidet seat (Lower bowl with running water and drain) that turns traditional toilets into smart ones with Alexa and Google Home support, LED lighting and multiple spray modes.

The Digital Health Summit will showcase innovations that reduce costs, improve health equity and empower consumers to take control of their health. Policies that could impact health innovation, technological advancements to treat mental health, 3D bioprinting for the future of medical care, and Generative Artificial Intelligence are some of the topics of the conference.

In view of the new era of innovation to come, a group of experts from around the world offer a conversation to help understand these social changes and take a look at a new future driven by technology. Besides, Next Friday, US Senators Jacky Rosen, Ben Ray Lujan and Cynthia Loomis will discuss the prospects for major legislation affecting US technology companies and consumers.

After all, the CES 2024 event explained that Of the more than 130,000 people who visited the fair, about 40,000 are from outside the United States, He even said that more than 150 countries will be represented in this year’s edition.

*By invitation from Samsung