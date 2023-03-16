The Youth Association of Nerja organizes a Pokemon event in Plaza de España – Nerja City Council

Nerja, March 16, 2023.-

The Plaza de España will host the Pokemon Go event organized by the Nerja Youth Association on Friday, March 31. It was presented this morning by the president of the association, Adrián Gutiérrez, and the Councilors for Youth and Commerce, Daniel Rivas and Javier López.

From the Youth Association they have detailed that “Pokemon Go is a location-based augmented reality mobile phone video game. The game consists of finding and capturing characters from the Pokemon saga hidden in real-world locations and fighting with them, which involves physically moving around the environment.

Some tables will be set up in the Plaza de España where participants will be able to carry out different activities, highlighting the development of Pokeballs, puzzles and musical trivia, among others. Adrián Gutiérrez has reported that the event will conclude with the awards ceremony for the winners.

For his part, Daniel Rivas has highlighted the interest of this initiative that aims to offer an alternative leisure to our young people, and has valued the work being done by the association with the organization of workshops and activities throughout the year.

The Nerja City Council and the Youth Association have issued an invitation to all young people from Nerja and Mareños to participate in these activities, registering at asociacionjuvenilnerja@gmail.com or by phone at 641471075 (WhatsApp).