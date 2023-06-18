The Youth of Today, Merol and John Coffey to the Lowlands | Show

Admin 28 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 36 Views

The Youth of Today, Merol and John Coffey have been added to the Lowlands line-up. The festival in Biedinghuizen announced 26 new names on Wednesday.

ADF Family (Ronnie Flex and ADF Samsky), TikTok hitmaker Mimi Webb, Dee Diggs, Cordee, Snail Mail and Alevya have also been added to the artist list. The organization will announce more names soon.

The heads of Terai regions were announced earlier. Billie Eilish, Florence + The Machine, Nothing But Thieves, Underworld and Charlotte De Witte will perform, among others. All tickets for the festival have been sold out.


Also listen to the AD Media podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or iTunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.



Watch all our shows and entertainment videos here:

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Police must free Labrador from burning van (Binneland)

theme image. , © Shutterstock dorne , Antwerp police were supposed to break out on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved