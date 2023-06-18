The Youth of Today, Merol and John Coffey to the Lowlands | Show

The Youth of Today, Merol and John Coffey have been added to the Lowlands line-up. The festival in Biedinghuizen announced 26 new names on Wednesday.

ADF Family (Ronnie Flex and ADF Samsky), TikTok hitmaker Mimi Webb, Dee Diggs, Cordee, Snail Mail and Alevya have also been added to the artist list. The organization will announce more names soon.

The heads of Terai regions were announced earlier. Billie Eilish, Florence + The Machine, Nothing But Thieves, Underworld and Charlotte De Witte will perform, among others. All tickets for the festival have been sold out.





