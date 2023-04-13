Thebausffs receives a new ban after a horrible game with Rammus

See Simon Hofverberg «thebausffs» Being criticized for your playstyle is nothing new. The player has always stood out for having a gameplay in which he dies many times. Maybe too many. However, this has not stopped him from reaching the highest ranks in the game. Not only that, but at times he has struggled to be among the first in the ladder.

Despite everything, this has cost him enough criticism throughout his career. And sometimes we have also seen how Riot Games decides to sanction him for a few days. This happened in January when he finished 6/18 with a Quinn. Well, hours ago something similar happened to him, only that this time it was with Rammus and the result was 1/17. The player himself expected something like this to happen and indeed, when he was looking for a new game the client stopped responding. Once he rebooted it he got the alert that Riot Games had sanctioned him for 14 days.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start amp-wp-32ab865" data-amp-original-style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span>

Thebausffs receives a new sanction for intear

After seeing this clip, many users have highlighted that It is normal for this to happen. Days ago, Tyler1 stated that this is not playing League of Legends. Despite it being his “playing style”, Tyler1 believes that playing like this simply it is destroying the EUW serversince many try to imitate him and the only thing they achieve is throwing games away.

Others point out that no matter how much banen, just change account and do the same thing again. «I honestly don’t understand why this is allowed. It doesn’t matter if you agree with the sanction or not, this is a ban evasion and you should be punished more harshly“said one user on the subreddit from League of Legends.

For now, the content creator continues to play on another account. We will see if Riot Games decides to apply some kind of tougher sanction on Thebausffs or, consequently, everything stays as it is.

More in our section LoL News.