TheList: on Kiss Day, the best of cinema

We’ve been waiting our whole lives for that cinematic moment of an iconic kiss – it can be in the rain, upside down, in the arms of a heartthrob… Hollywood feature film come true.

This Thursday (13.04), Kiss Day is celebrated and bazaar thought there was no better way to celebrate than by bringing some of cinema’s most memorable pecks. See our list:

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst in “Spider-Man” (2002), by Sam Raimi

As much as it is somewhat dangerous and not very practical, this kiss between the superhero and his beloved went down in history as one of the most romantically radical scenes in cinema. It has even been copied in other audiovisual works, with the teen series “The OC” (which was almost as iconic as the original). Impossible not to celebrate the moment when mary jane removes Spider-Man’s mask to kiss him upside down, a scene that is right at the top of our list. As the movie said, “with great power comes great responsibility”.

Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston in Mick Jackson’s The Bodyguard (1992)

“O Guarda-Costatas” tells the love story between a music star and his security guard. With this ideal of protection always hovering over the two protagonists, intensity is something that is always present in the narrative – and the big kiss could not be different (after all, it happens to the sound of “I Will Always Love You”). The tension that precedes the kiss builds strength throughout the film, making all viewers want to jump out of their chairs with such emotion when it finally happens.

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar in Cruel Intentions (1999), by Roger Kumble

“Have you never practiced kissing with your friends?”, she asks kathryn (Sarah Michelle Gellar) for cecile (Selma Blair). Just as the film’s title implies, the kiss between the two girls is rife with evil ulterior motives. Even so, it won Best Kiss at the MTV Movie Awards in 2000. Of course, it doesn’t celebrate the culmination of their romance, but it sticks in viewers’ minds as one of the film’s most memorable moments (tied, perhaps, with Reese Witherspoon in the convertible to the sound of “Bitter Sweet Symphony”, in the last scene).

Robert Schwartzman and Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries (2001) by Garry Marshall

her own Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) says that, in old movies, every time there is a serious kiss, the girl lifts her foot up. Done and Done: When She Finally Kisses the Boy of Her Dreams Michael (Robert Schwartzman), her white heels bounce like she’s an Old Hollywood star. Like the film’s narrative in which a commoner is transformed into a princess overnight, the moment is the true fairytale ending – even if Schwartzman is replaced by Chris Pine in the next movie (we’re not complaining!).

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome in “Moonlight: Under the Moonlight (2016)” by Barry Jenkins

The 2017 Best Picture Oscar winner is mostly about acceptance. The moment when Chiron (Ashton Sanders) kiss kevin (Jharrel Jerome) is one of clarity, which helps him accept who he is on his journey of finding self-love. In addition, it shows two black boys who challenge what is expected of them in a heteronormative world – which is, unfortunately, still innovative for mainstream audiovisual. A film like this, which questions traditional notions of masculinity, sexuality and race, is very important to be celebrated and remembered.

George Peppard and Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) by Blake Edwards

Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) is a modern woman who doesn’t have time for trivia like love. Her new neighbor, Paul Varjak (George Peppard), changes that. The moment when the protagonist is freaking out about the disappearance of her cat (which, ironically, is called Cat) and goes out in the rain looking for him, demonstrates that, after all, Holly does have feelings, even if she does everything to hide them. Then comes what is perhaps the most melodramatic kiss in the audiovisual world – and that’s when Audrey Hepburn’s character loses her fear of loving and being loved.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in “The Notebook” (2004), by Nick Cassavetes

One more kiss in the rain because those are always the most dramatic, and who doesn’t love a certain amount of drama in our lives? Also, it was during that kiss that everyone fell head over heels in love with Ryan Gosling and turned him into a heartthrob for life. Another winner of the MTV Movie Awards for Best Kiss, the scene in which the character of Rachel McAdams jumps on your lover’s lap and gives him a kiss, it’s almost so romantic it’s cheesy – but we love it anyway!

Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze in Jerry Zucker’s “Ghost” (1990)

As much as the effects used in “Ghost – On the Other Side of Life” are outdated by today’s standards, the scene in which Sam (Patrick Swayze) and Molly (Demi Moore) manage to connect physically and express their mutual love after his untimely death, it’s still a beautiful, iconic moment in audiovisual. To this day, the kiss is a symbol of the power of love in the face of life’s tragic and enduring obstacles and deserves its place in cinema history.

Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal in “Brokeback Mountain” (2005), by Ang Lee

The kiss shared by two lovers ennis del mar (Heath Ledger) It is Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal) after not seeing each other for years, is nail-biting, as not only is he watched by the spectators but also by Ennis’ wife, Soul (Michelle Williams). The tragic film is one that makes the heart ache just thinking about it, but the protagonists’ agonized expression of love and desire in that scene makes the story stay forever in the memory of movie lovers.

Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett in “Carol” (2015), by Todd Haynes

Set in the 1950s, “Carol” tells the story of two women who fall in love during a time when homosexuality was frowned upon. Rather than tackling the subject aggressively, the film brings a delicate narrative about a couple who are willing to risk everything – for each other. Due to the impeccable performance of Rooney Mara It is Kate Blanchettthe kiss is tenderly portrayed, as well as being a beautifully directed scene that captures the intensity and intimacy needed for the moment.

Mathieu Kassovitz and Audrey Tautou in “The Fabulous Destiny of Amélie Poulain” (2001), by Jean-Pierre Jeunet

The French film “The Fabulous Destiny of Amélie Poulain” celebrates life as something that always brings something new to be explored. The protagonist, by herself, deservedly became a landmark in cinema for her quirky and witty personality. Throughout the narrative, we see Amelie (Audrey Tautou) fleeing (and, at the same time, wanting to approach) Nino (Mathieu Kassovitz) for fearing to be overcome by the fear of exposing oneself to the world. The moment of the expected kiss is adorable and silent – ​​the two kiss each other several times until their mouths meet.