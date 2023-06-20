Theme afternoon around Nick Drake at Broise Utrecht – Utrecht

Broise is organizing a theme afternoon on Sunday 25 June around the English singer-songwriter nick drake, The occasion marks the publication of “the fully authorized biography of one of the greatest singer-songwriters of the 20th century”.

With extensive original research, new interviews and archive material, this new book is the most comprehensive and authoritative account of the brief and enigmatic life of this beloved composer. Volkrant Journalist Gijsbert RoomShow/Podcast Producer frank de munnick And John Markhorst (author of ‘Nick Drax River Man: A Very British Masterpiece’) talks in Brose about his three albums, his short life and the influence of producer Joe Boyd. Special recordings can also be heard and there is a raffle. apart from playing Amber Arcades – Joe Nick Drake in 2016 ‘What Will’ Covered – And robin caster Some of his songs

That ‘the greatest singer-songwriter ever’ is no exaggeration. Although he has somewhat of a cult status (but also has 160 million streams for ‘Pink Moon’ via Volkswagen commercial), Nick Drake ranks alongside Bob Dylan, Townes Van Zandt, Elliott Smith and Robert Johnson. are not out of place. Other. Drake’s life is profiled on Bryce’s website. He grew up in a musical family and learned to play piano and acoustic guitar. After high school, he went to Cambridge to study English literature. However, he mainly plays guitar and writes songs.

With a demo, Drake goes to a record company, where producer Joe Boyd recognizes his talent. The debut album Five Leaves Left was released in 1969. Featuring Drake’s delicate voice, delicate guitar playing, and sad lyrics. In 1970 the successor Bryter Letter appeared. None of the albums sell well. Drake falls into a depression that often prevents him from writing.

Their last album Pink Moon was released in 1972. An acoustic album full of naked, sad songs in which he returns to the essence of his music: his voice and guitar. The song’s lyrics are filled with regret, loss and disillusionment. No success again. Drake falls into depression again. This marked the beginning of a period fraught with psychological problems, which culminated in several weeks of hospitalization.

In 1974, Drake entered the studio for the last time and recorded four somber songs filled with references to death. He is now living again in his ancestral home. In November 1974, at the age of 26, she overdosed on her antidepressant. The next day his mother found him dead in his bed. Many suspect he committed suicide, but family and friends say the overdose was accidental.

WATCHING: Musical afternoon and brand new biography around Nick Drake, Sunday 25 June 2023 (walk-in at 2.30pm) @Brose. Admission €5. sign up via [email protected]