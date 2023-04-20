Theme, date, guests and more

the date of MET Gala 2023 is scheduled for May 1st and will bring together the biggest celebrities in the industry in an event where fashion and philanthropy meet. The event will take place at the famous Metropolitan Museum of Arton Fifth Avenue, in New York and will honor Karl Lagerfeld.

Lizzo at the MET Gala / Playback / GettyImages

For this year the theme chosen was: “Karl Lagerfeld a Line of Beauty”, in honor of the famous stylist who headed the Chanel brand for 35 years and died in 2019, aged 86. Besides the ChanelLagerfeld has worked with other brands, such as: Balmain, Chloe, Fendi It is Patou.

Karl Lagerfeld (Reproduction/GettyImages)

O dress code this year isIn honor of Charles” and promises to bring the most creative and exuberant looks inspired by Karl’s more than 60 years of career.

the pop singer Dua Lipa, the actresses Michaela Coel It is Penelope Cruzformer tennis player Roger Ferderer and the editor-in-chief of vogue American and organizer of the event, Anna Wintour will be the hosts of the night.

What is the MET Gala?

The charity party was created in 1948 and was revamped by Anna Wintour in the 90s, since then the editor-in-chief of American Vogue has been the organizer of the event that chooses the guests who disburse millions to be able to participate. The money raised is used to fund the Metropolitan Museum fashion department.

Anna Wintour / Playback / GettyImages

What happens and who are the guests?

What happens inside the ceremony is a mystery, guests need to follow a secrecy policy where they are not allowed to use the phone and social networks and the guest list remains secret until the day before the event. However, some names like: Rihanna, Zendaya, Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker and Lady Gaga are probed by the media as some of the members of the night because they are already confirmed presences for a long time.

Blake Lively at the MET Gala / Playback / GettyImages

Where to watch?

You can follow the red carpet on the day of the event, May 1, on the American Vogue website, from 7 pm.

Featured photo: Rihanna at the MET Gala 2015 / Playback / GettyImages