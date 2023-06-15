There are 22 reports of violence between the elderly every week.

An average of 22 reports of violence between the elderly are registered in Flanders every week. This emerged on Thursday from data from the Flemish Support Center for Elderly Mistreatment (VLOCO), CAWs and helpline 1712. “The number of effective cases could be significantly higher, but the elderly often do not dare to raise the alarm,” says VLOCO. , “Because they depend on the perpetrator, they simply accept their position.”

In Flanders, 1,122 cases of elder abuse/treatment were registered last year. This figure is in line with 2020 and higher than that of 2021.

Yet this is only the tip of the iceberg, as the relationship of trust between the perpetrator and the elder is often very strong, so many cases remain under the radar. Only half the elders talk to anyone about this.

psychological abuse

Calls to VLOCO show that psychological abuse (25 percent) was most common in 2022, followed by physical abuse (21 percent) and violations of the rights of the older person involved, such as privacy and autonomy, and neglect (both 19 percent). ) ). In two-thirds of all cases, the violence was perpetrated by people in the immediate environment, such as partners or children (in-laws).

Usually this pertains to overburdened care providers who can no longer handle the care, but also people who have problems of their own. According to the organizations, intentional bad intentions are rarely involved.

VLOCO and 1712 underline that violence against elders needs more attention and that talking about it helps. A message supported by the Flemish Minister of Welfare, Public Health and the Family Hilde Kravits. “It is important to talk about it, with the elderly, their environment and also with professional support and care providers. With 1712 and CAW, we are committed to providing accessible support for the elderly and their environment,” it seems. Is.