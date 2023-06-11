There are no future plans yet for the undeveloped land in Mellaertsstraat, the site will be closed off by a new fence (Börgerhout).

In the week of June 19, a strong fence will be erected along the vacant lot in Mellertstraat, near Mürkensplein. That, pending AG Vespa’s decision on what to do with the land. The construction project that was planned was put on hold earlier this year.

AG Vespa, the real estate company of the city of Antwerp, broke ground on the new construction project in Mellertstraat earlier this year. The cost was too high and so the planned apartments and neighborhood parking would not be built.

One of the most likely options at the time was that AG Vespa would resell the land, but this has not happened yet. Egg Vespa says it is still investigating various scenarios. Whether more open, green spaces are also being investigated, as local residents ask, AG Vespa does not want to answer at the moment. Whether it can be linked to the Moorkensite project is also unclear.

In the meantime, a strong and secure fence will be erected at the edge of the wasteland, where nature has begun to take its course in recent weeks. Contractors Borg-Bou will install the fence the week of June 19.

