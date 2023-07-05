There hasn’t been a new album in years, but Rihanna is now the first singer to have an exclusive Spotify record

Haven’t released a new record in years, and yet his music is wildly popular. Especially on Spotify, there is a lot of demand for the songs of American pop artist.

So much so that she has reached a certain point. Rihanna is the first singer in the world to have ten songs reach one billion streams on Spotify. A huge achievement for an artist whose last album was seven years ago. after her album Anti which surfaced in January 2016, Rihanna decided to take it easy for a while. But fans continued to search for his songs. When Rihanna heard about his great record from Spotify, she expressed her happiness through a message on Instagram. she wrote: “Bad Gal Billy…without a new album…” In reference to her username ‘Bad Gal Riri’ and her ‘billion’ stream.

the numbers in question are Diamonds, We Found Love, Love on the Brain, Stay, This Is What You Came For, Need Me, Four Five Seconds, Work, Umbrella and Love the Way You Lie.

During her career, the singer has won nine Grammy Awards, thirteen American Music Awards, and twelve Billboard Music Awards. Last year, she became America’s youngest female billionaire with an estimated net worth of nearly 1.5 billion euros. Apart from music, she has also made a lot of money from her makeup products. This amount will soon increase significantly, as Rihanna is looking to release a new album in a few months.