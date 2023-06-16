There is a construction that is so big that it can be seen even from space and it is not the Great Wall of China

It covers an area of ​​more than 30,000 hectares and that is why it can be detected by the best satellites on Earth. which is it?



planet Earth. Photo: Unsplash

there is myth is popular that the great Wall of China is the only Construction what is visible from space. However, it is Fake and, instead, is a single structure formed by human beings which can be easily seen from outside land.

this construction Covers an area of ​​more than 30,000 hectares And it was detected by the most powerful satellite observation instruments on Earth.

Egyptian pyramids. Photo: Unsplash.

they are not Egyptian pyramids, that these can be seen, although with some difficulty – because they are alone in the desert -. It is a construction located south of Iberian Peninsula who is the only one visible Easily from everyone.

You may be interested in: Historic progress: Japan aims to make its first successful landing on the Moon for the purpose of space exploration

construction that can be seen from space

spanish astronaut pedro duque He said in one of his space travels that the only structure that can be seen almost completely from space is Greenhouses of Almeria, is found in the community of Andalusia.

Greenhouses of Almeria. Photo Twitter @PregoneroL.

In turn, this information was confirmed by another Spanish astronaut named Michael Lopez-Alegríawho worked in pot and was the commander of International Space Station (ISS) on Mission XIV.

Greenhouses are located almeria desert And they look like a white spot that is spread over several places kilometer the whole Spanish coast.

the great Wall of China. Photo: Unsplash.

The area of ​​these buildings lies between 20,000 and 70,000 hectares Where? spain Crop Tropical fruits, bell peppers, pumpkins, tomatoes, melons and watermelonsamong others.

Now, all these hectares crops are created thanks to aquifer Who feeds them. These greenhouses exist because they would be impossible to produce. Eat If not grown artificially. production occurs across the entire region Between 2.5 million and 3.5 million tonnes of fruits and vegetables per year.

You may be interested in: Eye-opening discovery: Old stars may be home to extraterrestrial life

A sea of ​​greenhouses can be seen from space

pot This area was named sea ​​of ​​greenhouses And The most impressive images that can be seen were taken by the Operational Ground Imager 2 (OLI-2) on the satellite on May 24, 2022. Landsat 9.

Which is the structure that can be seen from space? Video Twitter @alvarosenan.

Photos clearly show this form of farming around the city ejido, Near Dalias Beach.

You may be interested in: They study lunar dust to reduce its effects on astronauts’ health

History of the Greenhouses of Almería

Between 1950 and 1960, farmers began mining in the area Greenhouse Able to put plastic blanket and sand for care soil and plants From damaging winds and salty groundwater.

Almeria’s greenhouses can be seen in their entirety from space. Photo Twitter @jmmulet.

researchers of University of Almeria He calculated that the albedo of the surface Almeria increased by about 10 percent between 1983 and 2006 due to high reflection Of greenhouse.

You may be interested in: Beauty in the sky: 2024 could deliver the brightest northern lights in the last two decades

Climate change: why are they useful in tackling it?

These measurements were taken thanks to the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) sensors mounted on the satellites. NASA’s Aqua and Terra, L.

Due to greenhouse, the area suffered damage 0.3°C cooling per decade in Almería, compared to increase of 0.5°C per decade in the region.