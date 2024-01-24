There is a possibility of prolonged blackout on the island today

This January 25, 2024, Cuba’s National Electric Service (SEN) experienced significant interruptions due to lack of capacity.

According to the Cuban Electrical Union (UNE), service was affected from 07:08 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. and from 3:53 p.m. to 9:53 p.m., with a total impact at 12:12 p.m. With peak hour, the maximum effect was 482 MW at 6:40 pm.

SEN availability at 07:00 am on 26 January was 1870 MW, while demand was 1950 MW, resulting in an impact of 200 MW. Pure UNE.

On average, 550 MW schedule is expected to be affected. Several units of thermal electric power plants (CTE) are out of service due to breakdown or maintenance, limiting thermal generation to 318 MW.

For the peak, the entry of 6 engines at Patana de Melones with 90 MW and unit 6 of CTE Mariel with 100 MW is anticipated.

However, there is a projected shortfall of 940 MW for peak hours, which could turn into an impact of 1,010 MW if the forecast conditions continue, which is undoubtedly a significant figure.

blackout in cuba

Journalist Lázaro Manuel Alonso announced in the last few hours that the reduction in production is basically due to the lack of fuel and the stoppage of the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant.

Citizens have expressed disappointment over the situation. Some comments highlight the notion that only Havana will have electricity and have been criticized for a lack of respect for the people.

Others question the data provided by UNE, arguing that demand does not reach 3000 MW even in the middle of summer. These opinions reflect growing concern about the energy crisis in Cuba.