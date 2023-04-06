There is already a date for the Fortnite x Attack on Titan crossover

Eren Yeager will arrive accompanied to Fortnite by Levi Ackerman and Mikasa Ackerman.

Confirmed the crossover of Fortnite with Attack on Titan since the start of Season 2 of Chapter 4, the exact date for the collaboration was not known. Something just changed.

One of the great attractions of the new season of Fortnite was the content of the popular anime Attack on Titan that it had already been made officialalthough this did not arrive at the start of the season and, until now, there was no date for his arrival in the game.

Now, Epic Games breaks the silence on the subject to announce that the crossover Fortnite x Attack on Titan will start next Tuesday April 11.

In addition to revealing the date, Epic presented another surprise regarding this collaboration by announcing that eren yeager He will not be the only character from the anime to arrive at Fortnite, since he will be accompanied by Levi Ackermann and Mikasa Ackerman.

Remember that, in the case of Eren, this will be unlocked for those who purchase the premium battle pass and complete a series of challenges still to be confirmed.

In the cases of Levi and Mikasa, it was not specified if they will also be part of the premium battle pass or if they will be available for direct purchase in the store.

This will be the first time that characters from Attack on Titan come to Fortnitea game that has previously received other highly popular animes such as Dragon Ball Superof which there were already two collaborations.

More information on the collaboration with Attack on Titan is known in the days prior to the date set for the arrival of the 3 characters.

Fountain: @FortniteGame

