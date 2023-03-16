There is already a poster for the new “Furious Speed” and Daniela Melchior is one of the protagonists – New in Setúbal

After the image where she appeared hugging Vin Diesel, which excited fans eager for more information about the next film in the saga, Daniela Melchior returned to sharpen the curiosity of followers. This time, she published the official poster for the next chapter of “Fast and Furious”, which hits theaters next May 18th.

The Portuguese actress is present in the montage that we will soon be able to see on many billboards. Daniela Melchior appears in the background, next to several of the stars of the saga, such as John Cena, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Cardi B, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Michael Rooker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Brie Larson. Vin Diesel, as it should be, is the prominent figure, accompanied by Charlize Theron, and Jason Momoa — two of the protagonists of this chapter.

The trailer for the tenth “Fast and Furious” movie has also been released. In addition to the actors we see on the poster, the cast also includes another Portuguese name: Joaquim de Almeida.

Cardi B, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Michael Rooker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa. “Fast X” was directed by Louis Leterrier. Also read the NiT article that explains what led director Justin Lin to abandon the film in the middle of shooting — the fault would have been Vin Diesel’s erratic attitudes.