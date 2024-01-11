There is no electricity in many areas of Caracas this #11January

Pin
This Thursday morning, January 11, an alleged failure at the Puceres electrical substation caused unexpected blackouts in several areas of Caracas.
by lapatilla.com
Via X (formerly Twitter), several users reported that they were left in the dark since around 7 am.
This blackout affected areas such as La Candelaria, San Bernardino, La Hoyada, the Capitol, Fuerzas Armadas Avenue, part of Cotiza, La Pastora, Urdaneta Avenue, Universidad Avenue, Baralt Avenue and other areas in the center of the capital.
Users also condemned the closure of La Hoyada and Capital metro stations; Apart from this, traffic lights are also not operational in the area.
Via @carlosjerojas13 Blackout reported. Anywhere else at this time?
“When it’s 7:20 this morning #11inch we suffer #blackout In #LaCandelariaFrom other parishes in the north #ccs They inform us that they are #without light, pic.twitter.com/eUL8lCwVp3
– Nicmer Evans (@NicmerEvans) 11 January 2024
A little reality: They told me that the traffic lights in the city don’t work. La Hoyada and Capitol stations are closed. There are no lights from Candelaria to the city center.#without light
– Maria Gabriela Escover (@escovargabriela) 11 January 2024
University Avenue #without light #11January https://t.co/d6V1Ha0ejL
– Lenys Carolina / Lenys Con Una (@LenysCarolina) 11 January 2024
The blackout in the north-center of Caracas is due to a failure at the Punceres substation…Corpoelec teams are apparently already on site to resolve…#without light
– Manuel Tomillo Ch (@ManuelTomilloC) 11 January 2024
What time is it 7:20 this morning? #11inch we suffer #blackout In #LaCandelariaFrom other parishes in the north #ccs They inform us that they are #without light,@NestorLReverol and his @CorpoelecInfo they leave us in the dark #ccs while the rule of @nicolasamaduro Wants to sell electricity to Brazil pic.twitter.com/D34JBOn4Vr
– Carlos Julio Rojas (@CarlosJRojas13) 11 January 2024
