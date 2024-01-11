There is no electricity in many areas of Caracas this #11January





This Thursday morning, January 11, an alleged failure at the Puceres electrical substation caused unexpected blackouts in several areas of Caracas.

by lapatilla.com

Via X (formerly Twitter), several users reported that they were left in the dark since around 7 am.

This blackout affected areas such as La Candelaria, San Bernardino, La Hoyada, the Capitol, Fuerzas Armadas Avenue, part of Cotiza, La Pastora, Urdaneta Avenue, Universidad Avenue, Baralt Avenue and other areas in the center of the capital.

Users also condemned the closure of La Hoyada and Capital metro stations; Apart from this, traffic lights are also not operational in the area.

A little reality: They told me that the traffic lights in the city don’t work. La Hoyada and Capitol stations are closed. There are no lights from Candelaria to the city center.#without light – Maria Gabriela Escover (@escovargabriela) 11 January 2024

The blackout in the north-center of Caracas is due to a failure at the Punceres substation…Corpoelec teams are apparently already on site to resolve…#without light – Manuel Tomillo Ch (@ManuelTomilloC) 11 January 2024