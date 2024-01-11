There is no electricity in many areas of Caracas this #11January

A woman stands in a restaurant without power as power cuts continue in Kiev, Ukraine on December 5, 2022. EFE/EPA/Roman Pilipé

This Thursday morning, January 11, an alleged failure at the Puceres electrical substation caused unexpected blackouts in several areas of Caracas.

by lapatilla.com

Via X (formerly Twitter), several users reported that they were left in the dark since around 7 am.

This blackout affected areas such as La Candelaria, San Bernardino, La Hoyada, the Capitol, Fuerzas Armadas Avenue, part of Cotiza, La Pastora, Urdaneta Avenue, Universidad Avenue, Baralt Avenue and other areas in the center of the capital.

Users also condemned the closure of La Hoyada and Capital metro stations; Apart from this, traffic lights are also not operational in the area.

