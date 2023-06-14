There is now a bus stop at the main entrance to Sint-Blasius: “people can finally count on a fixed connection between the station and the hospital” (Dendermonde).

There is a new bus stop in Dendermonde at the Sint-Blasius hospital. This will be applicable from 1st July. After years of urging by politicians from De Lijn, it is now a fact.

The new Line 1 will provide a connection every half hour from Monday to Saturday between the station, the hospital, the Oude West and the church of Sint-Gillis in Dendermonde. The Sint-Blasius bus stop is located near the main entrance to the hospital. The journey starts at 6:04 am on weekdays at Dendermonde station.

Read this also. Two new bus connections from 1 July, including the long-awaited line between the station and the hospital: “Persistence wins”

“We are relieved that the population can finally count on a fixed bus connection between the station and the hospital,” says Karen Peters, general manager of the hospital. “Until now there was only a dial-a-bus, but that system provided too little security and was too complicated for many users. The new line provides faster and easier connections.”

not only patient

The existing Dial-A-Buses 290, 320 and 355 will continue to serve the hospital for the time being. Information about the new line is available on the hospital’s website and on De Lijn’s website. Leaflets will also be available at the hospital reception and in the leaflet rack.

The new bus stops are now visible on Google Maps. “Hospital accessibility has always been at the top of our agenda,” says Peter. “Fixed Bus Connection 1 will certainly contribute to that access. Not only patients, but visitors and our own staff will now be able to rely on public transport to get to the hospital entrance.”