‘There is something in that month’

While some are still hoarse from yelling at Harry Styles, Beyoncé will appear twice at the Johan Cruijff Arena this weekend. Pieter van Brummelen, music journalist parole, About the charm of the stadium: ‘I was shocked by the sound in the stands.’

Metallica, Bruce Springsteen, Harry Styles, Beyonce, The Weeknd, Coldplay… Johan Cruijff Arena’s packed with concerts. Is this normal?



“No, these are an extraordinary number of concerts. Corona of course distorts the picture of how many were in recent years, but in the period before that there were about two to three major artists per season. Now we have double.

Is the arena filled to capacity at all concerts?



“Everything is sold out so far. 71,000 tickets can be sold per show and that’s what you get quickly with big artists. The first concert at the Johan Cruijff Arena was in 1996 by Tina Turner. Her three shows then Attracted over 150,000 spectators. I was there too, it was really cool!

What makes the Johan Cruyff Arena so special that many of the world’s stars choose this venue?



“I don’t think the stars themselves choose particular arenas, but you see Amsterdam is often the only thing most foreign musicians know. There were a lot of big concerts at the Ahoy or De Kuip in Rotterdam and then artists sometimes- used to say:Hello Amsterdam!, It’s the management that sets up the tour and then you soon end up with an arena.

Why?



“The arena can handle such a large number of people very well. It is a relatively new stadium, built for football but keeping music events in mind. All the facilities are available and the infrastructure is good.

“I don’t think the Johan Cruz Arena can be called comfortable as a venue, although a concert like this is definitely about the artist, who sets the atmosphere. It’s good that you still Can walk around the arena and have another beer. In England and America they often do it differently and cram many more people together. The organization is much better here.

Frenzied fans who camp out for days before the concert, a huge stream of commuters: how is it handled?



“Ha! Those fans who have been in the door for days, I always find it very strange. Not that it puts you in a better place or anything. It’s more of a community, especially with Harry Styles.” I think it creates a sense of togetherness for those fans to experience it together.

“One of the advantages of the arena is that the connections around it are, in principle, very good. For example, at the Gellardome I often had to park somewhere outside the city and travel by shuttle bus to the stadium You rarely experience problems at the Arena, although Harry Styles recently went wrong because there was a train failure. Beyoncé has also been warned of track work delays.

Are There Any Downsides to a Concert at the Arena?



“People often complain about the noise and certainly less good in a stadium like this than in a covered Paradiso or Ziggo Dome. Still, it’s not really bad. It always sounds good on the floor.” . I was startled by the sound in the stands. Then you are too far away and you hear an echo, which is very, very low.”

“However, attending a concert with 71,000 people is a special experience; If the concert is good and everyone goes crazy, you’re sharing a special experience. There’s something about that mass.

Do the stars also dive in the center of Amsterdam or do they just tap in the arena?



“Beyoncé is performing two nights in a row this weekend, Saturday and Sunday. It is a top game, so it will mainly be about preparation. And those artists are certainly so insanely well known, their fans won’t suddenly encounter them in Kalverstraat.

