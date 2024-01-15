“There was a lot of pressure”: Manon Azem, the voice of Emma Watson in the Harry Potter saga, reveals why she didn’t like dubbing

Actress Manon Azem has dubbed Emma Watson in this saga for many years harry potter, However, it seems she didn’t particularly appreciate the experience, as she revealed on the airwaves Agitation,

,I may never say this, but I’ve never been very comfortable with Harry Potter recordings. There was a lot of pressure on me when I was young. At that time there were no rules like today regarding children. He called me at 10 pm, I waited for two hours in the studio, then he picked us up and we were done at 12:30. It was a little crazy and I was super stressed.,

However, the actress noticed changes in her voice becoming deeper over the years, which particularly displeased the team in charge of dubbing the saga and who found that her voice did not match that of the British actress.

,He was not happy at all. He put pressure on me and said, ‘No, no, you have to change your voice, make it lighter. Suddenly, I felt like I was bad, like I was fake. (…) They wanted me to have exactly the same intonation (as Emma Watson), so I was never really in line with the artistic direction.“, he expressed.

It seems that he did not dare to express his feelings about this experience for many years.

,There was (so much) excitement that I didn’t dare say: ‘By the way, guys, I didn’t like it.’“What he said.

Manon Azem fans were able to find her voice in various series desperate Housewives Where she lent her voice to actresses ranging from Joey Lauren to Debbie Ryan jessiein jazz recoll jericho Also included is Ashley Tisdale Phineas and Ferb,

In 2013, Manon Azem joined the cast of Research Section With Xavier Deluc and Christel Labaude. He also took part in the film gangsterdom Also in the series along with Kev Adams detox Which was aired on Netflix.