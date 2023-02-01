There’s Life Beyond ChatGPT: Five Very Useful Text Creation AIs Explained

As much as ChatGTP has taken the world by storm thanks to all its capabilities that we are discovering little by little, we are going to tell you that there is life beyond this artificial intelligence and the OpenAI company.

As it happens with Google in search engines or with Windows in PC operating systems, which are strong does not mean they are the only ones and many people love to know the existing alternatives and to be able to choose.

In the case of artificial intelligences of text creation We are going to talk about others beyond the now recognized ChatGPT.

Jasper is highly valued in the AI ​​industry for businesses and marketers. It has correction functions and a plagiarism checker, but it is paid. Use the natural language processing to generate responses similar to humans. Jasper even uses the same language model as ChatGPT, OpenAI’s GPT-3.

Its main advantage and heat is that it can check grammar and plagiarism. You can tell him if you want the text to be a blog entry, a Twitter thread, a script for a recording… in total it has 50 templates and adapts its result based on this.

Ellie

Ellie composes responses to your emails automatically with your writing style. The best thing about this tool is precisely its ability to adapt to how you write: Ellie learns from your writing style and elaborate answers as if you had written them.

Ellie is not accessing your emails. You can provide some example email data for the AI ​​to better adapt. Ellie andIt is available as a Chrome or Firefox extension. At the moment, only Gmail is fully supported, but you can use the toolbar popup to generate a reply to emails from other platforms.

YouChat

YouChat is well known and it is free. It is in beta phase and its interface is not very attractive but it is well recognized and accessible to everyone. It uses GPT-3 from OpenAI, lists the sources of the text it generates and also uses Google fontswhich, at least for now, ChatGPT does not do.

The chatbot gives a response to anything you enter and it is positive that it will specify where it got the information from. The chatbot is just as functional and has no cost.

mara

Mara has a very specific but very useful job: she is an AI that generates text for respond to the ‘reviews’ of your customers and users in the best way on different platforms. React quickly to each customer review with individual responses written by your AI personal assistant.

Your opinion assistant speaks all languages ​​and works with all kinds of opinions. Ideal for websites like Google, Booking, Tripadvisor, etc. The objective is that, for example, you receive a negative evaluation, to be able to react as soon as possible to explain what has happened and that this bad review does not remain in view of other potential clients for a long time without clarification.

Chatsonic by Writesonic

chatsonic is ideal for journalistic contentalthough we must not forget that Buzzfeed is going to use ChatGPT for some of its content.

You can try it for free although it is a paid artificial intelligence. She is very focused on journalism so she will not answer questions that ask her to do calculations. Offers voice dictation and AI image generation. Chatsonic is backed by Google.