There’s news about potential LoL Prime Gaming Capsules!

long ago, Riot Games and Amazon started a collaboration for which they gave gifts to players who were subscribers to Amazon’s Prime system. However, at the end of 2022 this collaboration seemed to be coming to an end. And it is that the last capsule was available from December to mid-February. After that the speculations began: Will this collaboration continue? Is it the end of Prime Gaming pods in LoL?

After all this, Riot Games decided to speak out. Everything pointed to the end of this collaboration. And it is that the negotiations extended more than we might think. It was in the middle of February when decided to launch one “last” capsule following the collaboration that had begun years ago. Of course, all the players wondered if a new type of capsule would arrive after this. And we already have an answer.

Small correction.

Its 4x Champion Shards, 1x Champion Perma —SkinSpotlights (@SkinSpotlights) March 1, 2023

This will be the new Prime Gaming capsule of LoL

As they have shown us since SkinSpotlightsthe agreement between Riot Games and Amazon would have been renewed and We would already have the new LoL Prime Gaming capsule. He would receive some kind of changes with respect to what we knew to date. Among them we find the disappearance of mythical Essences to thus include an aspect of a Vision Ward.

This would be the content of the LoL Prime Gaming capsule:

Riot Points

4 Champion Shards

1 permanent champion

1 skin from 1,350 Riot Points

1 skin Vision Guardian

30 days of boost from experience

orange essences

2 capsules of Eternals Series 1

For now, this is what we would find in this capsule. As reported, coming soon to the test server (PBE) of League of Legends. With this in mind, the content could still change, so we will have to watch out for Riot Games to confirm everything that is to come to the video game.

