“There’s sometimes a Tyrannosaurus on our doorstep”

If another spectacular dinosaur goes under the hammer for millions at auction houses like Christie’s or Koller, there’s a good chance it first visited Merelbeke in East Flanders. As one of the few ‘dino preparers’ in Europe, Luc Hennion and Agatha Kabvandi have been preparing millions of year-old bones for display there for years.

It takes some time to get used to the darkness in the empty house among the trees in Sint-Martens-Latem. Owner Luke Hein-Nien has to search to find the right switch. Finally the light comes on and we are face to face with the skeleton of a seven meter long dinosaur.

about wealth, prosperous life



Among the Louis XVI cupboards and porcelain figurines in what was once his parents’ home, Henian has placed the skeleton of a Tenontosaurus. An animal that roamed the Badlands of the US state of Montana 108 million years ago. Now the emperor is apparently warming up in a traditional Flemish fireplace. He’s just as shocked about it as we are.

“It was the only place I could fully install this dinosaur and show it to interested collectors and auction houses. I don’t have room for it in my house,’ says Hennion. ‘Soon there will be which will work for auction houses like Christie’s, Bonhams and Koller. It took about three hours to put the skeleton together. Look at those bottom bones in the tail. They were probably all connected by tendons. This allowed this dinosaur to walk Helped to change direction quickly. Or to deliver a strong blow if he was attacked.’

Hennian and his wife Agatha Kabwandi have been working for years as ‘dino repairers’: a select group of specialists who prepare excavated dinosaur fossils for display in museums or with private collectors. Hainian, who worked as an engineer in the oil sector, started preparing as a hobby. “On Wednesday we went to Utah to dig, and we’re back by Sunday.”



full screen display



On the work table in Heian is, among other things, a 65-million-year-old tooth of a Tyrannosaurus rex.

© Wouter van Vooren



Prep has been a full time job for ten years now. Under the name Evolution2Art, Henian and Kabwandi not only prepare dinosaur bones to present to collectors. They also produce mammoths, saber-toothed cats, and smaller fossils. The duo’s home in Merelbeke serves as a studio and in fact also as a showroom. Triceratops’ hands and horns are arranged among his sons’ Lego blocks and other toys, such as a mammoth’s leg or an ichthyosaur’s ‘fin’. ‘Still, nothing has ever fallen here,’ Kabwandi laughs.

Dinosaurs have always captured the imagination, but in recent years they have become a must-have item for wealthy collectors. Fifteen years ago, Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Nicolas Cage had already fought a bidding war for a Tyrannosaurus skull. However, the most famous dinosaur collector of this time is Belgium. Antwerp Port owner Fernand Huts paid 5.6 million euros for a 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus during an auction by the Swiss house Koller in Zurich. The intention is to eventually display the Trinity, as the emperor is called, in the renovated Boerentoren in Antwerp.

thanks to sabina

‘We even have a Tyrannosaurus in our studio,’ says Henian. “That is to say, we have a femur, which is still completely wrapped.” Not much later, when Hennien takes us to the storage room and study next to his house, it becomes clear what a dinosaur repairer’s job is. Except for a stray lawnmower, the workshop is filled with boxes of bones that still need to be crafted. ‘Due to the development of recent years, our studio is a bit too small. We are busy building a new preparation area which will be four times bigger. In one corner of Hein-nien’s current workspace is a large block of plaster cast of a Tyrannosaurus femur.



full screen display



Wrapped femur of T. rex named Jessie. The preparer removes excess rock until the bone emerges.

© Wouter van Vooren



If a dinosaur bone is excavated, it cannot be neatly displayed in a display case immediately. There is still rock around the fossil. For safety reasons, the bone is fixed with glue and plaster before being moved. Preparers such as Hennian and Kabwandi remove the rock that has accumulated around a fossilized bone, without damaging the bone and restoring it to its original shape.

‘Sometimes it can happen relatively quickly, but there are also cases where you have to hand-craft every millimetre,’ says Henian. “It was in a Triceratops skull case. The head about three meters long. If I worked quickly, I could clear four square centimeters in an hour.’ Hennion’s work table is filled with scalpels and vibration pens to do that meticulous cleaning work. ‘Now he already has a few more materials for that. But in my early years I turned to an engineer in Sabina who used the old Used to make drill bits from the titanium of aircraft propellers.



full screen display



Hadrosaurus jaw bone.

© Wouter van Vooren



The dinosaurs that Hennion gets his hands on are shipped to Merelbeke through an American business partner. ‘This is done through companies like Federal Express. A courier recently delivered a Pteranodon, a type of flying dinosaur, to our doorstep in a plastic container.’

Hinnian and Kabwandi no longer dig themselves. ‘We work with experts in the United States who look for fossils from late May to October. This is called digging season, digging season. The main fairs where those excavated dinosaurs are sold are in January. As a result, those experts have little time to prepare dinosaurs. We saw an opportunity to take that job from them. Although many people initially wondered who those strange Belgians were.

There are many reasons why America is the place for dinosaur hunters. ‘You can also find dinosaurs in the UK, Germany or Spain, but they are more strictly protected by archaeological regulations. Or they are too deep in the ground. If you want to find remains in Belgium, you have to go 300m underground,’ says Hennion. ‘The best sites are rocky deserts. You have places like that in the United States. If they are in private hands, the fossils found there can be easily commercialised.

More and more collectors are showing an interest in dinosaur fossils, but is it a good investment? “In all the years I’ve been doing this, I haven’t seen a single dinosaur lose value,” says Hennion. The time to invest is now more than ever. The demand is getting bigger while the supply cannot keep up.

So didn’t Hutts do a bad job at the recent Tyrannosaurus auction? However, it put about 6 million euros on the table, compared to the $27 million paid in 2020, when another Tyrannosaurus was auctioned off in New York. But you cannot compare the two. The Tyrannosaurus that was auctioned three years ago is Stan: the most complete skeleton ever found. Trinity, Hutts Tyrannosaurus, is a beautiful specimen that is definitely worth it. But the stain is of high quality and a worldwide reference for those who want to study Tyrannosaurus rex.’

The huts would have paid a dear price, says Henian. He had a few things in his favor. The house where he bought his dinosaur is mostly known for auctioning art. As a result, this copy remained somewhat under the radar of specialized investors. And due to geopolitical tensions, there are no Russian counterparts. At the same time, after years of Corona restrictions, Chinese investors are now leaving again. This auction probably came too soon for him.

cowboy

You shouldn’t be blinded by statistics like huts, says Kabwandi. ‘Not everyone can pay just 5 million. You also have people who are really passionate and want to invest in smaller pieces. Plus, there are Jurassic Park collectors. “You have people who watch every new Jurassic Park movie and then come to us with a list of every dinosaur that appears in it. We have to disappoint them a little bit: there are only one or two specimens of some species found in the world We sometimes compare it to going on a safari. Some people consider their trip successful only when they have seen the big five of the animal world.’

Not every collector wants to be in the newspaper with his dinosaur. ‘Anyone who buys it as an investment is going to want to auction it off within a few years,’ says Henian. ‘The more information about the dinosaur that has already been leaked, the easier it is for potential buyers to estimate the price paid. However sometimes we have to be prudent for other reasons. Museums like to have exclusivity for the pieces they purchase. It makes sense that they’d love to be the first to tell the story of the dinosaurs. That’s why we prefer to keep all the information in-house.



full screen display



© Wouter van Vooren



Continued interest in dinosaurs has led to an increase in dinosaur prices in recent years. ‘As a result, everyone suddenly starts calling themselves traders. You see more and more cowboys in the industry,’ says Hennion. ‘On some auction sites you see fakes popping up. For example, a Mosasaurus, a marine dinosaur with crocodile teeth attached to it. Plus, you have collectors who hope to find a new copy somewhere that will later be named after them. Some respond to it and then start inventing new species.