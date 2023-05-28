These 12 movies and series are coming on Amazon Prime Video (June 2023)

As a subscriber to Amazon Prime Video, you are naturally curious as to what range of movies and series you can expect. We’re happy to help you with that every month, so here’s what you’ll find New on Amazon Prime Video in June 2023 Is.

Below we highlight three new titles, along with trailers and brief descriptions. If you are curious about the previous or next months’ releases, you can navigate through the buttons below. In addition to the three newcomers listed below, you will also find a list of more titles coming out on Amazon Prime Video in the Netherlands in June 2023.

1. Triangle of Sorrow (film, 2022)

triangle of sadness It was nominated at least three times at the 2023 Oscars, including the most important award: Best Picture. So it’s definitely recommended! the movie will go on Thursday 15 June Appear on Prime Video NL and take us on a cruise to the richest people in the world. At first it seems like paradise, but then the boat capsizes and the survivors are stranded on a deserted island. The hierarchy is completely turned upside down.

2. Jack Ryan (series, season 4)

in the fourth and final season of tom clancy jack ryan Our legendary heroes embark on their most perilous mission yet, facing enemies of both national and international origins. In his new role as interim deputy director of the CIA, Jack Ryan is tasked with uncovering internal corruption while facing a series of shadowy assignments that threaten the nation’s security. As Jack and his team try to determine the extent of the corruption, they discover an even more disturbing truth: an ominous alliance between a drug cartel and a terrorist group. In the end, they uncover a conspiracy that’s closer to home than they thought, testing their faith in the system they’ve always defended. It’s closing season Friday June 30 Launched on Prime Video.

3. Creed III (film, 2023)

But Friday June 9 Prime Video is launching a brand new film that debuted in Dutch cinemas only three months ago: creed iii, after the huge success of creed in 2015 and creed II In 2018 it was 2023 creed iii, Michael B. Jordan is back for this brand new outfit as Adonis Creed rockyFranchisee also takes the director’s chair for the first time in his career. With his film he tells the story of Adonis Creed’s childhood friend Damien, who ended up in prison and lost his boxing talent. He challenges Adonis to a fight, but since he has nothing to lose, it turns out that the stakes are quite high.

List of more new movies and series on Amazon Prime Video in June 2023

Earlier this month, Amazon Prime Video shared with us an overview of new movies and series and weekly episodes of previously aired titles. It’s a selection of large amounts of expected content, but these titles should be added to the Amazon Prime Video offer in the Netherlands in June in any case. However, the overview given below is provisional. The Streaming Service may decide to postpone, bring forward or cancel the launch of specific titles at any time.

movies and series

The following list of new movies and (by season) series has already been released as new launches in June 2023 on Amazon Prime Video NL. More titles are expected to be added to complement the weekly episodes of current releases. As with series, the type of publication varies from title to title, with full seasons immediately available to binge or a new episode every week.

Topic Season date Madeleine June 2 in bob v trust June 2 plane June 2 kalpa mia June 8 creed iii June 9 triangle of sadness June 15 Against All Odds: The Daily Paper Story June 15 The Grand Tour: Euro Crash June 16 all inclusive June 23 callin from accounts session 1 June 23 jack ryan season 4 June 30

weekly episodes

At the time of writing, the following new episodes of the series are already airing on Amazon Prime Video in the Netherlands with one new episode every week. In the list you will find per series which season we are currently in and which week’s episodes are currently being launched.

Topic Season weekdays million dollar island season 2 monday

