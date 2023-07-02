These 3 Movies on Netflix Are Absolutely Worth It



There are a large number of drama movies available on Netflix. Sometimes very bad, sometimes just fine and sometimes very good! Below are three amazing drama movies you’ll find on the streaming service.

the big short

Director: Adam McKay | Starring: Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale | watch now

The beginning of this millennium marks the American period of economic progress. We follow a group of people who each took part in the boom, also known as the credit bubble. This development led to the 2007 financial crisis in the US.

Director: Jeff Tremaine | Starring: Machine Gun Kelly, Tony Cavalero, Ivan Rion | watch now

The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band examines the many excesses and excessive drug use of the band members. The latter went so far that bassist Nikki Sixx couldn’t even remember making their third album. Attention has also been paid to the death of one of Vince Neil’s best friends, for which the singer was guilty.

there will be Blood

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson | Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Matthew Braden Stringer, Martin Stringer | watch now

The film begins in the year 1898. Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis) discovers an oil well while prospecting for silver. He got oil tested and started his own oil company. One day an employee dies and Plainview adopts his son. He names the boy HW and promotes him as his partner. In 1911, Plainview learned of a huge oil well in Little Boston, California. He goes to the religious village in search of oil and money. Plainview pushes aside all norms and values ​​and thinks only of one thing: oil. Because of his obsession and strong-willed behavior, Plainview becomes a threat to its own environment.