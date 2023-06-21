These 7 movies and series will be on Skyshowtime in June 2023

As a Skyshowtime subscriber, you are naturally curious as to what range of movies and series you can expect to watch. We’re happy to help you with that every month, so here’s what you’ll find New to Skyshowtime in July 2023 Is.

table of contents Click to jump to this page 👇

Three Highlights: New movies and series this month

Lists more new releases on the streaming service in July 2023

Latest viewing tips on other streaming services in the Netherlands

Three Highlights: New Movies and Series on Skyshowtime in July 2023

Below we highlight three new titles, along with trailers and brief descriptions. If you are curious about the previous or next months’ releases, you can navigate through the buttons below. In addition, from the three newcomers listed below, you’ll also find lists of titles expected on Skyshowtime in the Netherlands in July 2023.

1. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (film, 2022)

In 2022, the Shrek universe expands for the first time in a decade Puss in Boots: The Last Wish , It is a sequel to the hit film Puss in Boots From 2011 onwards was enthusiastically received. Once again the puss gets into trouble. He has ruined eight of his nine lives and has to be very careful not to close his eyes for good. Since Puss in Boots (voiced again by Antonio Banderas) doesn’t like being the dopey house cat, he decides to travel to the Black Forest to find a Wishing Star and wish his nine lives back. It will be an epic and extremely dangerous adventure. this movie will start Friday July 7 on Skyshowtime.

2. Ghosts of Beirut (Series, Season 1)

But Monday July 3 brand new series appears ghosts of beirut on Sky Showtime. The series, which simultaneously presents a dramatic story and an in-depth documentary, revolves around 21-year-old Mughniyeh. Also known as The Ghost, he is considered one of the most dangerous terrorists the world has ever seen. For example, before 9/11 he had more American deaths to his name than any other person. We follow his life from his childhood to his acts of terrorism, while gaining insight into the turmoil he went through through real-life interviews with prominent CIA operatives.

3. Baabul (film, 2022)

Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle, known for La la Land was back in 2022 babylon , The film takes us to 1920s Los Angeles and tells several different stories about the turbulent world of cinema. With a massive star cast including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart and Diego Calva, it can only come highly recommended. watch movie from you Thursday 6 July on Sky Showtime.

List of more new movies and series on Skyshowtime in July 2023

Earlier this month, Skyshowtime shared with us an overview of new movies and series below, and weekly episodes of previously aired titles. This is just a selection from the huge amount of content expected, but in any case these titles should be added to the Skyshowtime offer in the Netherlands in July. However, this observation is provisional. The Streaming Service may decide to postpone, bring forward or cancel the launch of specific titles at any time.

new movies and series

Topic Kind date Juan Carlos: Fall of the King series July 3 ghosts of beirut series July 3 marcel shell with shoes Movie (2021) July 3 babylon Movie (2022) July 6 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Movie (2022) july 7 eight for silver Movie (2021) July 15 Breaking Movie (2022) July 27

weekly episodes

Topic Season episode one way or another season 2 8 episodes Star Trek: Strange New World season 2 10 episodes yellow jacket season 2 9 episodes

What are the new movies and series on Skyshowtime in July 2023? This list includes pre-announced new movies and series on Skyshowtime in July 2023. These include: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022), babylon (2022), series ghosts of beirut And many more titles on the streaming service this month.

