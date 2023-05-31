These 7 movies and series will knock on HBO Max in June 2023

As a subscriber to HBO Max, you are surely curious as to what range of movies and series you can expect. We’re happy to help you with that every month, so here’s what you’ll find New on HBO Max in June 2023 Is.

Three Highlights: New movies and series this month

Three Highlights: New Movies and Series Coming to HBO Max in June 2023

Below we highlight three new titles, along with trailers and brief descriptions. In addition to the three newcomers listed below, you will also find a list of more titles streaming on HBO Max in the Netherlands in June 2023.

1. And Just Like That… (Series, Season 2)

More than a year ago we were told that the hit series And just like that… This sequel series was renewed for a second season just a few months after its release. sex and the City In December 2021. and from Thursday 22 June Is it finally time for the premiere of the second series of episodes on HBO Max. AJLT follows Kairi, Miranda, and Charlotte. They navigate the increasingly complex realities of life and friendship in their 50s.

2. Magic Mike’s Last Dance (film, 2023)

Magic Mike moves his hips for the last time in the finale of his trilogy: magic mike’s last dance , He has actually already hung up his comedy career and works as a bartender when he comes under contract to the wealthy Maxandra Mendoza. She is so infatuated with him that she wants to take him to London to direct a strip show together. But the more time they spend together, the more is at stake. Of course, Channing Tatum is back as Magic Mike, his opponent is Salma Hayek ( eternal , The film has already appeared on TVOD services at the end of March and is now Friday June 2 First time on SVOD platform.

3. The Idol (series, season 1)

are you a fan of weekend, Then you’ve probably been waiting a long time for a brand new series Sculpture This from Abel McConnen Tesfaye, a wildly popular Canadian singer, songwriter and music producer. With his co-creators Sam Levinson ( Excitement ) and along with Reza Faheem, he created this new original series starring the aforementioned superstar and Lily-Rose Depp. After a nervous breakdown that ruined her recent tour, Jocelyn is determined to reclaim her place as America’s biggest and sexiest pop idol. Her passion is rekindled by Tedros, a nightclub manager with a shady background. Will this romantic resurgence lead her to dazzling new successes, or drag her into the darkest corners of her psyche?

List of more new movies and series on HBO Max in June 2023

Earlier this month, HBO Max shared with us the list of new movies and series coming out below. It’s a selection of large amounts of expected content, but these titles should be added to the HBO Max offering in the Netherlands in June in any case. However, the overview given below is provisional. The Streaming Service may decide to postpone, bring forward or cancel the launch of specific titles at any time.

movies and series

The following list of new movies and (by season) series that have already been released as new launches on HBO Max NL in June 2023. More titles are expected to be added to complement the weekly episodes of the already released releases. As with series, the type of publication varies from title to title, with full seasons immediately available to binge or a new episode every week.

Topic Season date magic mike’s last dance June 2 supernova June 2 painting with john season 3 june 3 Sculpture session 1 June 5 first five session 1 June 9 righteous gems season 3 June 19 And just like that… season 2 June 22

Latest viewing tips on other streaming services in the Netherlands

