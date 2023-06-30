These are actually the best tweets about hairdressers!

They know exactly what looks good on you, they deflect, make sure you look good again and save your hair if you’ve ruined it yourself. What a great hero those barbers are! It’s no wonder they have their own National Hairdresser’s Day to bring them into the limelight! These are the best tweets about hairdressers.

1. Go to the hairdresser!

Me: “Dad, where are you?” My father: “On the train to Arnhem, I’m going to the barber.” Me: “In Arnhem?” V: “Yeah, I’m doing it alphabetically now, city and hairdresser with the same initial letter, that’ll get you somewhere!”#i don’t make it #dolopmyfather — Diededus (@diededus) 17 February 2019

2. It’s that time again.

When you haven’t been to the hairdresser for a long time. pic.twitter.com/rajZP3mGrd — ChageNijn (@ChageNijn) 22 November 2018

3. Have you brought any examples?

Nostalgia before smartphones existed and I went to the hairdresser with a printed photo of Zayn Malik — Jappe (@J4PP333) 21 January 2019

4. Then the hairdresser can repair your haircut properly.

When my hairdresser sees my DIY haircut pic.twitter.com/BlNLtLCA2S — House Mouse (@BruylandElla) 16 February 2021

5. For example, if you have spoiled yourself.

I cut my own bangs with nail scissors because I didn’t have time for a hairdresser. Now you might be thinking ‘oh my god that doesn’t sound like a good idea’ and, dear followers, you are right. This was not a good idea. — Nina Juffermans (@NinaJuffermans) 4 February 2022

6. A little update?

📍 To the hairdresser with the intention of doing something different with your hair

,

,

, ,

,

📍Cut/dye hair short.

,

,

,

,

📍 “Please just point out” — mayorel (@mayormer) 28 December 2018

7. A cup of coffee or tea?

This Dutch Savings at the Barber 😂 pic.twitter.com/sEK92tp9U8 — Robert De Heer (@rpdeheer) June 24, 2021

8. Have a good conversation in between.

But what should you talk to the hairdresser about if you haven’t gone on holiday? Or goes. — Mark Traa (@marktraa) 6 May 2020

9. Are you not interested in him?

are done. After 8 years my hairdresser has decided that our bond is good enough for small talk during haircuts. I will miss him. – General Phones (@jerup) 23 January 2023

10. Then you will hear something again.

at the barber: He: What did I hear, Fadi? Are you busy! The other day another customer came and said, “Your customer Fadi is engaged, I saw it on social media.” Well, ladies and gentlemen, here it is: I’m engaged! Just don’t know with whom, but that shouldn’t spoil the fun. pic.twitter.com/wT8Ss7bZOE – Fadi فادي (@FadiEsak) 19 June 2023

11. Checkout.

Both boys went to the barber and it only cost me 150 Euros! 150 Euro! this is not normal! Maybe I shouldn’t be waiting in line at the clothing store next door. – MI🍦 (@Empie_17) 10 June 2023

12. There may be consequences.

My husband took the baby girl to the hairdresser and now she looks like one of those Playmobil dolls.

pic.twitter.com/XCgHA4P0uc — mirjam louven-van bekkum (@mirjamvanbekkum) 30 August 2019

13. Going home with a good feeling.

Just been to the hairdressers and I had to look down and he said ‘just a little more’ but he didn’t go over my double chin haha — ELO (@EloGabias) 29 October 2018

14. And then get compliments!

My wife went to the barber.

I didn’t say anything about it when I got home…I’m tweeting this from the gazebo. — Willem Eekhof (@EekhofW) 2 July 2020

15. Hairdressers make dreams come true.

My son has wanted a blue cockscomb for years and I want him to only choose one that makes him happy. Spent 3.5 hours at the hairdresser and is very proud of her. pic.twitter.com/SyTr919vOQ — Ayesha Scheuer (@gipsbek) 4 June 2022

16. Don’t try this at home.