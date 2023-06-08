These are all Taylor Swift’s exes

OK, be ready.

His most recent ex is Matty Healy, with whom he had a brief one-month romance. A source to Entertainment Tonight says he is not on bad terms Broke up, but it didn’t work out anymore because they were both too busy. They also learn that they are not right for each other at the moment.

Swiftie isn’t upset that the short relationship is over; The singer has repeatedly made politically incorrect and racist statements. He was clearly not the man of her wildest dreams, to be fair!

Good news for all fans: a new break up it means that very soon we will be Expect a new number.

Shortly before dating Matty, she dated Joe Alwyn for 6 years. The actor and singer split as Taylor’s career took priority over Joe’s.

Unfortunately, the relationship could not be saved as they were more different than they thought. worst.

view this post on instagram A photo posted by Joe Alwyn Loves Taylor Swift (@joealwyn_taylorstans) June 6, 2023 at 2:14 pm pdt

Next to him were Tom Hiddleson and Taylor matching name Not much alike. After 3 months the relationship was already over. They met at the Met Gala where they spent the evening dancing. Unfortunately, Taylor felt that the actor was not with her for the right reasons, so she decided to end it.

The DJ and the singer have not been cordial. In fact, they had a fight after it was announced that Taylor had written one of his most popular songs: this is what you came for, Only Calvin continued to deny it and so a fight ensued.

When Taylor dated Tom Hiddleston, Calvin tweeted, “I think if you’re happy in your new relationship, you should focus on your ex-boyfriend instead of putting him down for doing something”.

Always drama in the world of music.

What was supposed to be a romantic trip to the Virgin Koda Islands ended in heartbreak. Taylor and Harry have a huge argument when Harry makes a comment that doesn’t go down well with Taylor. It is not known exactly what she said, but apparently it was so intense that Taylor immediately packed her bags and left for America.

They were previously a couple, but after Harry was caught kissing another woman, Taylor left him. plot twist: Soon after, she decided to give him a second chance because she was convinced that he endgame things. Unfortunately, his prediction was wrong.

Taylor was 23 at the time and Harry 18, so the age difference probably played a big role as Harry was still a carefree teenager and Taylor was already a bit more mature.

view this post on instagram A photo posted by Taylor Swift and Harry Styles (@taylor_and_harry_) on June 6, 2023 at 2:48 am PDT

Also, in this relationship, Taylor was older than her boyfriend. At the time, she was 22 and Connor was 18.

The relationship ended so suddenly that Taylor felt she wouldburn‘ Used to be. Everything was going well when one day Jake decided he didn’t want to be with her anymore. So what did Taylor decide to do? You probably guessed it: writing a song called all too wellIn which she gives a hint about their relationship.

Drama happened when this couple broke up. Taylor wrote the song shortly after ‘Dear John’ In which she actually asks him if he doesn’t think she was too young back then. He also thought that he should have known better. Taylor was 19 at the time and John was 32. He felt after singing (obviously) humiliated and tweeted fiercely about it.

It bothered him so much that years later he (probably) posted another tweet about Taylor and that too right before her birthday. He had deleted the tweet, which made him even more suspicious, but luckily the screenshots are there!

do you still know them Attractive in the music video for her song ‘You are mine’, That was Lucas and he had a very short relationship with Taylor. It has not been a dramatic affair; They broke up because they were too good for each other. waiting for whom, Yes, it exists. They felt that therefore they could remain as friends as there was no ‘friction’.

Taylor has another ex named Joe, but from the Jonas Brothers. This relationship also didn’t last very long, so really it was like Throw. Taylor was devastated. That’s mainly because Jonas broke contact within 25 seconds between them… and clutched at his heart… that too over the phone again.

view this post on instagram A photo posted by 🌷🇬🇧💡🌂 (@feminist.swiftie) born in 1999 June 6, 2023 at 1:43 am PDT

view this post on instagram A photo posted by 🌷🇬🇧💡🌂 (@feminist.swiftie) born in 1999 June 6, 2023 at 1:48 am PDT

Do you need to recover? We feel you.

Source: cosmopolitan

halima tamimi Getty Images