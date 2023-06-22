These are five famous female self-made billionaires

While many stars have amassed a fortune, only five women can call themselves billionaires. For example, we can reveal that the talented singer Taylor Swift, despite her many successes and investments, is not yet one of the billionaires. Still, you’ll recognize most of the names on this list…

5. Tory Burch – $1 billion

This American fashion designer and business woman has it all. In 2020, the woman was listed as the 88th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes. With her sense of fashion and style, Birch has gone too far. The company now has over 370 locations worldwide and is currently focusing on expansion in Asia. So it should come as no surprise that the woman recently had $1 billion in her name. And his success certainly won’t stop there.

4. Kim Kardashian – $1.2 billion

Well, this name probably won’t surprise you. But Kim Kardashian still calls herself a billionaire, despite the world famous woman losing $600 million from last year. Forbes reports that the value of Kardashian’s shapewear company Skims dropped because of “low value to public figures”. In this company, the woman holds no less than 35% interest, which explains the significant reduction in her wealth. Yet, the reality star still has a net worth of $1.2 billion, so she really shouldn’t be complaining just yet.

3. Rihanna – $1.4 billion

Talented singer Rihanna has also managed to make her place in this list. ‘Riri’ has made a name for herself with her music, known for songs like umbrella, don’t stop the music And diamonds, During this, she has also made a name for herself in the makeup industry. The singer was recently seen at the Superbowl halftime show, where she gave another impressive performance.

These successes have paid off for him as the artist has a net worth of no less than $1.4 billion. With this, she can raise her son with a diamond spoon.

2. Sheryl Sandberg – $1.7 billion

While the name Sheryl Sandberg may not immediately ring a bell for many people, this successful woman has a huge influence on our social media platforms. For example, she returned in 2022 as chief operating officer (COO) to Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Sandberg is known for her outspokenness about women in the workplace. have written books like Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead And Bow down to the graduates, Both of which have become bestsellers.

So it’s certainly not surprising that Sandberg now has a net worth of $1.7 billion. She won’t knock her employer Mark Zuckerberg off the ground with it, but it sure is impressive.

1. Oprah Winfrey – $2.5 billion

Of course, this legend is also on the list and in the first place. Forbes has ranked Oprah Winfrey as the richest female self-made billionaire of all time. This television presenter, actress, producer and entrepreneur grew up naturally thanks to her television show the oprah winfrey show, which became so successful that she grew her career on TV into an entire empire. Besides this, this talented lady has also had several film roles, including as a voice actress for movies like Charlotte’s Web (2006), the b movie (2007) and Disney the Princess and the Frog (2009).

The 69-year-old lady is still active in the world of television and has managed to garner her net worth to $2.5 billion. But her successful career certainly doesn’t end there.