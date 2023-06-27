These are our must-see acts at Rolling Loud Rotterdam

We understand that you are going to see Kendrick Lamar on the first day of Rolling Loud. Travis Scott the other day? Of course Lil Uzi Vert releases a new record the day he performs? no brainer. , But the first edition of Rolling Loud on Dutch soil, this upcoming weekend, has much more to offer in and around Rotterdam Ahoy. We dived into the impressive map below the headliner and pulled a few currents out of the pie. These are the acts we don’t want to miss!

glorilla

WHO: Gloria Hallelujah Woods, 23-year-old slim but vicious digger who shot to fame

When: Saturday July 1st, 6:30 – 7:15pm, Ahoy Arena

represent:Memphis, Tenn.

you know him: Her successful track FNF From 2022 onwards. Three years after he put his first tape online, it went viral on TikTok. Remixes followed with Latto and Savetti. Cardi B, Moneybag Yo and Lil Durk have also joined in.

“I grew up in church, but we still watch 106 and Park and BET,” Glo told XXL in September 2022. “I love Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, and Lil Wayne.” However, he had to listen in secret. “I got to sing a lot of solos in the church choir, and my mom only allowed me to listen to gospel at home.” But of course, in a family of ten children it was easy enough to avoid such a rule. This is how he secretly started rapping. Look where that leads!

subway boomin

WHO: Leland Tyler Wayne, supplying beats to Young Thug, Drake, Future and more over the years

When: Friday June 30, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Havana Club Stage

represent: Atlanta, Georgia

you know himBeat Tags: “If Young Metro don’t trust you, I’ll shoot you” and “Metro Boomin’ wants some more (…)”. He could be heard on countless big joints over the last decade, producing it at the start of Travis Scott’s career. 3500 And Mamacita, Also on his track record: jumpman from drake and future, father spread my hands kanye and migos Bad and boozy.

But he also flaunts his name. After collaboration albums with 21 Savage, Big Sean and Offset, he’s back with a solo record. heroes and villains, That record has a bigger and more symphonic sound than ever for Metro standards, and everyone he’s worked with over the past ten years gives it back to him. Great creep’on which he reprized Mario Winans’ hit with The Weeknd.

nail

WHO: Glenn Abrokawa, one of the most thoughtful MCs in the Netherlands

When: Saturday 1 July, 14:15 – 14:45, Ahoy Arena

represent: Amsterdam

you know him: their deep, soulful and warm album see you since the beginning of this year. Because this is the first album he released after cutting ‘Young’ from his stage name. But he has had an important stake in the game for many years. ep serena, his contribution to the classic Veldenthal shows on the WOO HAH! And for example, in Paradiso.

But that new album is the reason we went to Nailg’s show. He built it on Wadden Island amid the Corona pandemic. From our interview with him: “When everything outside pulls away from you, then you have to draw towards yourself. And in my case also towards the producer. In my own way I’ve come to find a better relationship with it, so not so much how it’s laid out. that energy was important to me highlight on this album. To me that divine energy is love. I became more attached to her.

renee

WHO: Renee Hortensia, the fierce digger from ‘Cry’

When: Saturday, July 1st, 5:00pm – 5:30pm, TuneCore Talent Stage

represent: The Crow’s Nest, Amsterdam

you know him: Not much yet, but what Renee has released so far impresses the critters. In the style of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, she delivers short tracks made for the TikTok era. But don’t let that put you off, because this woman completely blows her lungs out of her body in that one and a half minutes.

She once arrived at Ocho & Ibs’ studio and was asked if she wanted to make a tune. Later she came across one of Adjaye’s workshops and saw the potential. From there she persisted. Twelve thousand people listen to his very direct rap style every month. goddess flow,

J ID

WHO:Destin’s Choice Route, that Dreamville-MC with a clear bouncy flow

When: Friday, June 30, 4:15 – 5:00 pm, Snipes Stage

represent: Atlanta, Georgia

you know himFor example: The Spillage Village collective of which he has been a part for over a decade, J. Her signing on Cole’s label or just her great albums. dicaprio 2 is a downright modern classic, and story forever – The record that was released last year – also had many positive words.

a technically complex flow, and yet being able to make it sound very smooth; JID has that gift. Determined to stay away from the well-known trap sound prevalent in his hometown of ATL, he focuses on more than just beats. She signed up with Dreamville in 2017 and we can’t wait to see her shine. Later this year he will be performing twice at the already sold-out Melkweg in Rotterdam this weekend.

Tickets for Rolling Loud are still on sale through the festival’s website. Maps and timetables can now be found there too.

placed by Bowie on June 27, 2023