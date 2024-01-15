These are products that are not approved by the FDA and many of them you use daily International | news

You’ll often read a label that says, “FDA approved.” Do you know what this means and what exactly does the FDA do to authorize a product or treatment?

FDA is the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA is responsible for:

Protect the public health by ensuring that foods (except livestock meat, poultry, and certain egg products which are regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture) are safe, nutritious, sanitary, and appropriately labeled; Ensure that human and veterinary medicines, vaccines and other biological products and medical devices intended for human use are safe and effective

Protect the public from radiation from electronic products

Make sure cosmetics and dietary supplements are safe and properly labeled.

control tobacco products

Promoting public health by helping accelerate product innovations

Products not approved by FDA

1. Dietary Supplement

Vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other dietary supplements are not approved by the FDA to treat or prevent disease.

If a supplement promises a cure or quick solution to a health condition it may be too good to be true.

2. The FDA does not approve compounded drugs

These are often considered a process in which a pharmacist or doctor adds, mixes, or changes ingredients to create a medicine that meets the needs of certain patients, including those who cannot receive FDA-approved medications. Are allergic to ingredients or who cannot swallow FDA-approved medications. Gun Shot.

Please note that compounded formulations are not approved by the FDA. What does it mean? This means that “FDA does not conduct premarket review of compounded formulations to evaluate their safety, effectiveness, or quality.”

The FDA indicates that it has observed that some preparers have made false and misleading statements.

3. The FDA has not approved electronic cigarettes to help you quit smoking

While some e-cigarettes can help adults quit smoking completely or substantially reduce the use of more harmful cigarettes, the FDA has not approved any e-cigarette as a way to help people quit smoking. Has not been approved.

On its website, the FDA notes: There is no such thing as a safe tobacco product, so the FDA’s safety and effectiveness standards for evaluating medical products do not apply to tobacco products. Instead, the FDA regulates tobacco products based on a public health standard that takes into account the product’s risks to the public, including users and non-users of tobacco products.

Photo: Pexels/Olena Bohovič

4. Key facts about sunscreen

There is no such thing as waterproof sunscreen, even those labeled “water-resistant” will eventually degrade.

Claims of 40 or 80 minutes of water resistance tell you how long you can expect protection when going in and out of water.

And remember, you shouldn’t apply sunscreen to babies under 6 months, just keep them out of the sun.

Photo: Pexels/Kindel Media

5. FDA does not approve cosmetics, pay attention to this clarification

The ingredients – except some colors – and labeling of cosmetics, such as many perfumes, makeup, moisturizers, shampoos, hair dyes, face and body cleansers, and shaving preparations, do not require FDA approval.

However, according to the law, Cosmetics must not be adulterated or mislabeled,

Photo: Pexels/Yaroslav Shurev

6. What they say about CBD products

The use of CBD, or cannabidiol, products raises safety concerns, and some CBD products are sold with unproven claims that they can treat or prevent diseases or illnesses.

Studies have shown that CBD can harm the liver, male reproductive system, and interact with medications.

The FDA has approved only one CBD product, a prescription drug to treat childhood seizures associated with certain syndromes and diseases

CBD products with unproven claims may cause consumers to delay vital health services such as proper diagnosis, treatment, and supportive care.

Before using any CBD product, consult a health professional.

7. FDA does not approve establishments

The FDA does not “approve” health care providers, including doctors’ offices or laboratories. The FDA has the authority to inspect regulated establishments to verify that they comply with current good manufacturing practices.

Mammography facilities must be FDA certified And they must post their FDA certifications where patients can see them. Certification indicates that the facility has met strict standards for providing quality mammograms (in English).

What the FDA says about vaccines

He believes that FDA-approved vaccines “have been subjected to rigorous evaluation by the FDA itself to ensure their effectiveness and safety.”

“Ensuring that all vaccines meet safety and effectiveness standards is one of the FDA’s highest priorities,” the agency notes.

The evaluation of vaccines by the above body covers the entire “life cycle” of their development and use.

This includes studies conducted before testing in people, studies conducted during development, and ongoing evaluations after a vaccine is approved and available in the United States.

They emphasize that there is no link between vaccines and autism. “Scientific evidence does not support any link between vaccines and autism.”

