These are the 10 most interesting MIR features

When a doctor comes to you for the first time MIR ResidenceHe does this with some established ideas about what will fill him the most in his expertise, what parts might be “most entertaining” or even worth exploring. Pleasant surprises as you move along the rotation In various services. medical writing Have asked some residents about it What were the features you liked most? As they progressed in their experience as MIRs they finalized ten, among which those that have been evolving the most in recent years stand out.

miguel de la fuente, R3 in Radiodiagnosis at the General University Hospital of Albacete, explains that, in recent years, the specialties “have changed a lot.” He recognizes that he is now the one “Good time” to train in specialties that are “undergoing a revolution”, “In good heavens Now AI is going to train us to be able to create programs, learn its limitations and use it in our daily lives by integrating it into the workflow. Other features that are interesting now are neurosurgerywhich I have always found amusing, or cardiology With the rise of interventionism. In general, I think it is a good time to do specialties with medicine and technical profile radiotherapy, ophthalmology, or even dermatology With the ‘boom’ of aesthetics”, he emphasizes.

One of the most special features for the resident is psychotherapy Since “no two patients are alike” this requires a lot of individualization. “The manifestations of mental disorders do not arise in the same way. Therefore, This is a very interesting feature, If you like the social aspect and understanding work with families, I think the work of a psychotherapist is fantastic,” he argues.







Pediatrics and Subspecialty Options

One of the “amusing” options, which in this case identifies unknown resident @mirmierda, is Pediatrics Because working with more serious children in a setting outside the ICU is inherently “a lot more fun.” “The things that kids do and Their incidents make everyday life grateful.“Though in the most difficult moments or long periods of confession, things change a lot,” he explains.

Furthermore, he points out that pediatric therapy has the “advantage” There is a possibility of subspecialization Something that in the last year you can choose “according to what you have seen while working”, which does not happen after MIR when choosing a specialty without knowing the services first: “When you choose pediatrics you Work for years in different sub-specialties and then you choose. This gives you a greater global vision and maturity to choose a subspecialty.,

He admits that there are certain specialties that were “less interesting” at first because of their origins and the way they view medicine, which have since become more intriguing: “For me neurology It didn’t catch my attention because of its complexity and I didn’t like it as much as the others, but as soon as I took it for a spin, it impressed me. When you study it, it’s incredibly complex, but extremely interesting., Other features like Pediatric NephrologyWhich can be very tedious at first but if you understand it well, you will see that it is more grateful,” he describes, although he does not hesitate to choose Pediatric Cardiology As, in his opinion, is the most striking subspecialization.







Technological interventions and innovative treatments

For pablo delgadoIntensive care medicine residents, the advent of more innovative treatments, new treatments and equipment for surgery or even new specialties such as legal and forensic medicine also create a problem. “Quite attractive” outlook for the future of medicine, Although he clarifies that “everyone has their own preferences,” in his case the most attractive specialties are the ones that keep him most active. “in my case I’m a person who really likes emergencies.Comprehensive care and being able to see a patient with a critical condition in all areas,” he explains.

They find intensive therapy “fun” Because every day “there are many techniques that we can apply to a critically ill patient”, such as evaluation through echocardiography, performance of any type of invasive approach, management of acute cardiac decompensation… all this Makes her feel complete and attracted to him… Other characteristics that have surprised you Cardiology or Nephrology Which he considers “very exciting, with a lot of differential diagnosis and a lot of caution”.