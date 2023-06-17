These are the 12 trendiest sandals of the moment. “This Is the Hottest Shoe of 2023, According to Vogue” | fashion and beauty

We are finally enjoying the sunshine to the fullest. Time to show off some more skin, and our toes too. Not with glass slippers, but with sexy kitten heels or comfy puffer sandals. Fashion editor David DeWrindt reveals the twelve sandal trends of summer, two stylists give tips on wearing them in style. “Thanks to this material, your feet stay cool even on the hottest of days.”

Timelessly chic and insanely colorful seem to be the two biggest trends when it comes to the trendiest summer shoes in 2023. But there is much more to caress your feet. You can be walking in style this summer thanks to these twelve trendy sandals. How to put your best foot forward with all the styles from StylingLab from stylists Sophie Phoebe and Michel Mignolet.





you can’t see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

“It’s a timeless and bold sandal and, as the name suggests, has its origins with the gladiators of ancient Rome. They can reach up to the ankle or knee and are comprised of multiple straps, often with buckles or laces.” with. Gladiator sandals are the ideal sandal for fashionistas who want a cool and airy look. Style them with a long or short feminine dress to maintain an elegant touch,” says Sophie.

Left: Sandals at www.ancient-greek-sandals.com. Right: H&M gladiator sandals – 17.99 euros. © Instagram @ancientgreeksandals/ H&M







you can’t see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

“The espadrille sandal originated in France and Spain, where it was primarily worn by workers because of their comfort and breathable texture,” says Mitchell. “The braided sole is very characteristic here. You often see it in combination with wedge heels and ribbons. They provide a more casual look or safari style. Ideal for beige shorts in combination with a kimono, ”says the stylist.

Left: Espadrilles Billy B at De Bijenkorf – 140 euros. Right: H&M espadrille sandals – 15.99 euros. © H&M / de Bijenkorf







you can’t see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

“Mesh or fishnet sandals are made of fine mesh material, similar to the material used in fishnets. Hence the name. The mesh design is airy and breathable, keeping your feet nice and cool even on the hottest of days. Furthermore, the fishnet detailing adds extra texture to your shoes, making them very trendy at the moment.

Left: Heeled Fishnet Sandal NA-KD – 44.95 Euro. Right: Mesh sandals Calvin Klein – 89.90 euros. © Na-KD / Calvin Klein







you can’t see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

bloated fashion Today is a real event. Shops ranging from handbags to hair accessories and now even sandals are full. And sandals are eagerly worn on the streets, as they are both comfortable and stylish. According to stylists, there are two directions you can go with puffer sandals: cool and casual chic.

© Getty Images







you can’t see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

No, metal isn’t just for the holidays anymore. A sparkly bag or sandals instantly give your look that extra something. According to the stylists, “Metallic sandals under simple jeans and a T-shirt provide a sexy and trendy look.” “They’re also super versatile, as their shiny and reflective look means you can wear them to a party or even a wedding,” says Sophie.

Left: Cézanne – 160 Euro and Right: Zara – 59.95 Euro. © Cézanne / Zara







you can’t see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

Dressing up like a fluorescent pen really is the biggest fashion trend of the moment. Not surprisingly, sandals in fluorescent colors are on trend too. “They instantly give your look an 80s and 90s vibe! Also known as neon sandals, these sandals are perfect for those who love to experiment with color and create a bold and vibrant look. Styling Tip: To pair with a simple slip-on dress.

Right: Sandals Essential Antwerp – 215 euros. © Getty Images / Essential







you can’t see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

Michelle: “The square toe instantly makes your feet look modern and sleek. It also adds a geometric element to your outfit. Take note if you have small or heavy feet, sandals like these will emphasize that addition.

Left: Vero Moda sandals – 119.99 now 89.99 euros. Right: Ruth sandals from Morobe – 420 euros. © Vero Moda / Morobe







you can’t see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

From Harry Styles to Rihanna and Carrie Bradshaw in ‘And Just Like That…’: Rosettes Are Everywhere. It has shed its quirky image and is experiencing a revival this summer, says our fashion editor, David Devriandt. So rosette sandals should not be missing from this list.

“You can easily spruce up a casual outfit like a T-shirt and jeans. It’s also very fancy with a dress or suit,” says Devriandt. “Sandals like this are always a hit at festive occasions.”

Left: Rosette sandal Prada – 980 euros. Right: Zara sandals – 69.95 euros. © Prada / Zara







you can’t see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

“The tufted sandal, or a sandal with a single button, gives your outfit a playful and trendy touch. Pair them with a summer dress, skirt or jumpsuit for a feminine and trendy look,” says Sophie.

Right: BB Lou (Véronique de Kock) buttoned sandals – 79 euros. © Getty Images / Véronique de Kock







you can’t see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

“Kittens are a favorite choice of women looking for a touch of elegance and femininity without the discomfort of high heels,” says stylist Michelle. “The low heel makes kitten heels perfect for everyday wear. However they can also be worn to formal events or special occasions like weddings.

Left: sandal kitten heel Loule – 199.95 euros. Right: And Other Stories – 139 Euros. © Louel / And Other Stories







you can’t see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

“This sandal features multiple straps. For example, you can choose strappy sandals with heels and pair them with a cocktail dress. For a more casual outfit, choose flat sandals and pair them with a summer dress, linen skirt or Team it with jeans. In terms of styling, strappy sandals can also be a statement in themselves,” say the stylists.

Left: Strappy sandals and other stories – 99 euros. Right: Mango strappy sandals – 39.99 euros. © And Other Stories / Mango







you can’t see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

Even with a strappy or specialized heel, your legs will undoubtedly steal the show, says stylist Sophie. “For example, think of the geometric wedge heel, which is so popular at the moment, and is already the hottest shoe of the year, according to fashion bible Vogue.”

These sandals are ideal for those who are a fan of casual chic style. This item will also be indispensable for those who want to go on a practical tour. The sandal is suitable during the day as well as during the party. Nice and multifunctional.

Left: Morobe heels – 450 euros. © Morobe / Getty Images



Read also:

Birkenstocks, hipper and comfortable than ever. But experts warn about the health of your feet

Avoid slippers and lubricate adequately. Podiatrists offer tips for healthy feet this sandalwood season

Fashionista Tips 18 Garments To Keep Cool This Summer: “These Pants Are Ideal For Scorching Summer Days”