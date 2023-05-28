These are the 3 best fashion collabs of all time

There’s no shortage of fashion collabs this week! You definitely won’t want to miss out on these three exclusive collaborations.

It’s always exciting when two fabulous designers or fashion houses decide to team up. In these fashion collabs, the collaboration produced a magical result. Watch!

1. Elliot and the Ostrich X tom erbout

Antwerp Jewelry Labels Elliot and the Ostrich decided to work on a collection with celebrity stylist tom erbout, The Belgian talent previously earned her wings as a personal stylist to stars like Lady Gaga, Austin Butler, Rita Ora and Sylvie Krusch. Contrary to the prevailing traditional codes, he designed a unisex jewelery collection with the ambition of making jewelery more accessible to men. separates himself within Elliot and the Ostrich high jelly thank you for a personal custom made Approach The Antwerp house prides itself on an exclusive personalization of each piece of jewelry and personal guidance from A to Z. ‘My Ring’. ‘My Story’ therefore summarizes the essence of Tom in A Jewel for Life.

The entire capsule includes a lion ring, two signet rings and an earring, and is inspired by spirituality. The collection – just like Tom – is dark in color, Mysterious and a little rock roll, This creative tandem chose a black diamond, which symbolizes eternity, passion and charisma. The color palette is then further enhanced by green tourmaline, a healing crystal said to balance and empower men by harmonizing their masculine and feminine energies. The collection aims to balance the ying and the yang, or the masculine and the feminine, the rough and the refined.

find a collection of Elliot and the Ostrich X tom erbout Here.

2. KAI x Igor Direik

After successful previous collaborations with Marie Martens and Nell Mertens, Antwerp handbag brand KAAI is joining their creative forces this time Igor Dirk (24). recent alumni of Antwerp Fashion Academy and current junior designer at prestigious fashion houses hermes, Together they developed a compact, but attractive fabric crossbody bag ‘pale’ In the recognizable print from Diaryck’s graduation collection, YESSIR. You can wear the bag in different ways by playing with the length of the strap, which makes the colorful bag perfectly summery must have makes.

For the collaboration with KAAI, Igor remained true to his recognizable style, with which he also worked with fading, degradation and subtle transitions between the contrasting colors of this design. The print on the bag also contains a special detail, a piece of text written by his great-grandfather. “I like to combine digital design with handcraft, which gives my designs a timeless and modern organic shape,” says Igor. “The print originated from an experiment with watercolors on a very old type of paper, which came from my great-grandfather. By painting by hand and then processing digitally, I achieved this result.”

hand band €95. available from end of may Limited edition online and in our own stores in Antwerp and Brussels.

3. Mango x Simon Miller