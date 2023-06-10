These are the 5 fashion trends for the autumn / winter of 2023

Eager to know about the fashion trends for autumn/winter 2023? Although we when we speak In preparation for a long, breezy summer, fashion houses are already busy putting together our autumn wardrobes. what am i saying Fashion trends (and fashion colors for that matter) have been set for a long time! What will be the new fashion for Fall 2023? JAN sifts through and collects the hottest wearable trends for the upcoming fall and winter. Including the best items you may already have in your digital basket.
5 wearable fashion trends for autumn/winter 2023
Advertisement – Continue reading below
As far as fall and winter 2023 fashion trends go, we’re seeing a lot business looks during sudden moments. Think: a power suit while drinking coffee with a friend. But tuxedos, pinstripes and the ‘even’ tie are allowed – for example, to believe the collections of Valentino and Yves Saint Laurent.
Mango/Pink Jacket With Button
For some, a gift from heaven: We’re embracing the fashion motto ‘back to basics’ this fall. How does it turn out? In minimalist, simple outfits that are very wearable. Think a (white) tank top that’s perfect with a pair of baggy jeans and New Balance sneakers. apparently you don’t need more fashion trends For the winter of 2023/2024.
And Other Stories / Linen-Blend Jersey T-Shirt
Not such a fan of very basic? Don’t worry, überfeminine is also on the agenda when it comes to autumn/winter fashion trends for 2023. you can implement it via see throughoutfits (or with cut-outs, for example), hourglass-shaped silhouettes that accentuate the waist, off shoulder The trend and lace embellishments.
Cézanne / Blouse Eglantine
the bigger the better. When it comes to ear accessories, there’s a lot you can get away with this fall. From big rings to chunky ‘ear cuffs’: celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid and Blake Lively (but Maxima too!), came to you with XXL earrings. Extra good as a fashion statement with a ‘back to basics’ look.
Very. Gioeli / Gold Plated Ear Studs
Practical and fashionable: that’s what we love about January. The hood will make its return in the fall and winter of 2023, meaning we no longer need to get wet. Besides the included hood on your sweater and/or parka, we looked at a lot hooded dress pass by. In other words: clothing with a hood.
Arket / Hooded Sweatshirt Dress
€53.00 (40% off)
Advertisement – Continue reading below
(Tags to translate) FASHION TRENDS (T) FASHION TRENDS FALL/WINTER 2023