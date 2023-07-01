These are the 5 most unforgettable nude scenes in movies



Nudity in films remains a hot topic. Although it doesn’t always generate excitement, it always generates a sharp look. The fact that nudity isn’t always flat is evident from the top 5 best nude scenes.

basic Instinct (1992)

In the view basic Instinct The scene in which Sharon Stone crosses her legs without panties has become very popular and infamous. Stone claimed that she did not realize that her “intimate parts” had been captured in the scene. Paul Verhoeven was not aware of any damage, making sure the scene remained in the film and became one of the most striking moments ever shot.

Titanic (1997)

Titanic 1997 broke records and established James Cameron as a blockbuster maker. But the most iconic was Kate Winslet’s sensuous pose while Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack portrayed her. It became one of the most tender nude scenes in film history.

monster’s Ball (2001)

Although Halle Berry appeared topless in Swordfish that same year, it was her performance monster’s Ball He stopped. She plays Letitia Musgrove, a widow who befriends Hank, the guard who oversees her husband’s execution. In an intense scene of loss and grief, Berry bares herself in an epic performance in which she is psychologically and emotionally naked.

gone girl (2014)

ben affleck nude gone girl It created a stir as it is rare in modern films. After years of feelings of imprisonment, Amy pretends to disappear in order to frame Nick for murder, but seeks to return, forcing him to stay with her. By allowing him to undress, Amy shows who is in control of their relationship now.

don’t mind (2023)

don’t mind It’s about 32-year-old Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) who is hired by the parents of 19-year-old Percy. Maddie must coax Percy out of his shell before he can go to Princeton. The film features a comical nude scene in which Maddie fights off teenagers who stole her clothes. Jennifer Lawrence gives a memorable and hilarious performance in this scene.