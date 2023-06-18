these are the 6 best

is it shorts? is it a skirt? The skirt is both in one. You basically wear bottoms, but the smart wrap over front makes it look like you’re wearing a skirt. How good! This is the most comfortable way to wear a ‘mini skirt’ if you ask us. Just like the maxi skirt, it’s essential for the summer season, which is why JAN has gathered the best skirts of the moment.

A must-have skirt this summer: These are the 6 best

1

Vanilia/Skirt with flap pocket and belt

2

Stradivarius / Crossover Denim Skirt

3

Table/skirt in wool blend with checkered pattern

€215.00

€129.00 (40% off)

4

H&M / Textured skirt

5

COS / Tailored Pleated Mini-Skort

6

Levi’s / Denim Mini Skirt

