is it shorts? is it a skirt? The skirt is both in one. You basically wear bottoms, but the smart wrap over front makes it look like you’re wearing a skirt. How good! This is the most comfortable way to wear a ‘mini skirt’ if you ask us. Just like the maxi skirt, it’s essential for the summer season, which is why JAN has gathered the best skirts of the moment.
A must-have skirt this summer: These are the 6 best
Advertisement – Continue reading below
Vanilia/Skirt with flap pocket and belt
Stradivarius / Crossover Denim Skirt
Table/skirt in wool blend with checkered pattern
€129.00 (40% off)
H&M / Textured skirt
COS / Tailored Pleated Mini-Skort
Levi’s / Denim Mini Skirt
Advertisement – Continue reading below