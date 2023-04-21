These are the best multiplayer and story FPS you can play

The FPS (First-person shooter) or first-person shooter games are one of the most played and popular genres in the video game industry. Currently, choosing one to invest your energy and time can become a very frustrating experience.

If you are looking for options and you don’t finish deciding, I present you a list (not Top) of FPS video games that you can play. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for one good solo story or one multiplayer experience. In the case of the latter, I have thought about the number of players and the state of the game in general when choosing. In short: don’t worry. I have thought of everything.

Best online FPS: multiplayer and cooperative

The Online FPS They involve playing with other people. The multiplayer are usually focused on PVP (Team Deathmatch, Free for All, Battle Royale…) and the cooperative ones focus on facing the AI ​​together with other players. In other words, PVP and PVE respectively.

Call of Duty and Warzone 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare I and Modern Warfare II multiplayer are good options for playing a number of different game modes, from classic Team Duel to more competitive Knockout. On the other hand, battle royale (Warzone) has positioned itself on the throne of this type of game along with Fortnite. In any case, it is a safe bet.





Call of Duty Modern Warfare I and II, and Warzone They are available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The battle royale is free.

rainbow six siege

Ubisoft’s tactical shooter is a perfect option for those players looking for a slower and more strategic experience. The game rewards players with the ability to make quick decisions, improvisation and originality. Skill is not enough to win, you also need intelligence and knowledge of the terrain.

rainbow six siege It is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

If there is a perfect time to start playing or get started in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, is now without any doubt. The Counter-Strike 2 announcement has put all FPS fans on their feet. You can expect very competitive games with a lot of technique in terms of knowledge of maps and places to engage in confrontations.

CS:GO It is available free for PC (Steam).

Valorant

If you are looking for something similar to CS:GO, but more lighthearted and colorful, Valorant should be your choice. The base is the same: a tactical experience and centered on knowledge of maps. The difference is that you have heroes with unique abilities and a more cheerful and colorful artistic section. Everything seems to be more casual… but it is very competitive.

Valorant is available for free for PC.

Apex Legends

Have you been left with more desire for battle royales? Apex Legends is another successful battle royale that shares a podium with Warzone and Fortnite. It is a battle royale with unique heroes and abilities. His gameplay is focused on mobility and his encounters tend to be very hectic. Without a doubt a perfect alternative to Warzone.

Apex Legends is available for free on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Overwatch 2

Let’s go now with a multiplayer with roles. Overwatch 2 pits two teams of heroes against each other with unique abilities and distinct roles. The team must work together by using different characters (tanks, dps, and healers) to defeat the other team, whether it’s advancing a charge, taking out opponents, or other objectives.

Overwatch is available for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Battlefield 2042

While Battlefield 2042 had a rocky launch, the updates have added enough improvements to make it on this list. Battles on huge maps of vehicles and infantry, different classes of soldiers with skills and a large selection of weapons to combat other players.

Battlefield 2042 It is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Escape From Tarkov / Marauders

The Extraction Shooters have gained popularity in recent years thanks (in large part) to Escape From Tarkov, which offers an experience focused on realism until the very last. marauders arises from Tarkov and presents a similar experience, but set in space. In both cases, the premise is to enter a stage, loot as much as possible, and extract without dying.

Escape From Tarkov and marauders are available on PC.

Ready or Not

The tactical style in video games has come to stay. Ready or Not proposes a realistic experience that puts us in the shoes of police officers and special forces who must assault places in search of drugs, hostages, criminals… It has mechanics such as ordering the weapon to be dropped, handcuffing, reporting deaths, obtaining information through cameras, break doors and more.

Ready of Not is available on PC.

destiny 2

He Cooperative FPS par excellence. Despite having stories that can be played solo, the Destiny 2 experience is essentially cooperative. You can make squads with two or up to five other guardians to carry out all kinds of activities. It also has PVP modes, which include team duels and domains, but they are secondary activities compared to the PVE modes.

destiny 2 is available for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

OTHER MULTIPLAYER FPS

Best FPS ever

if you prefer play solo and immerse yourself in stories full of iconic characters, then this is your section. As I’ve mentioned before, Destiny 2 could fit into this category… but it would only reflect a fragment of the overall experience. Let’s go for the candidates!

DOOM (2016)

There is no debate. DOOM (2016) is the best story FPS you can play. Has it all. Visual and sound section of heart attack, fun and addictive gameplay, a helluva rhythm and the advantage of being DOOM. It is simply sublime. If you like it, you can play its sequel Doom Eternal, although it doesn’t manage to live up to its predecessor.

DOOM (2016) is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Yes, it’s on Switch, I’m not wrong.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

The DOOM story repeats itself, but in Call of Duty. The installment Modern Warfare (2019) was a reboot of the original story and is considered one of the best campaigns in the franchise along with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2011) and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2016), both remastered. Modern Warfare II (2022) is a good campaign, but it doesn’t quite live up to its predecessor. In short: 4 pieces of stories that you can play.

The four installments of Call of Duty are available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

battle field

The Battlefield saga also has memorable stories. The war stories of Battlefield 1 and the Battlefield 3 campaign are the best of the best. Battlefield Hardline and Battlefield 4 campaigns are entertaining. Finally, the Battlefield V War Stories are the weakest, except for the German tank story. tremendous!

The aforementioned Battlefield games are available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Titanfall 2

Indispensable. We play a soldier who becomes a titan pilot by bonding in a life and death situation. We will have to use our skills and our new partner to fight our enemies. Epic fights, spectacular stage designs and a very interesting plot.

Titanfall 2 is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Wolfenstein: The New Order

We become an American soldier fighting against a Nazi Germany who ends up winning the second world war and who dominates the whole world. The premise is very similar to DOOM, although this time what we have to mercilessly massacre are Nazis. And I not only recommend The New Order, but also The Old Blood and The New Colossus.

All of the aforementioned Wolfenstein games are available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Subway Trilogy

Here we only work quality. The Subway Trilogy (2033, Last Light and Exodus) places us in the Moscow Metro, under a Russia that suffers the effects of a huge nuclear war. We are Artyom, a young man who must fight to survive the horrors of the subway and whose journey takes him far from the subway. The story revolves around what happened during the war and the political clashes.

It is a survival and action experience with touches of horror. It is one of the clear inspirations for Escape From Tarkov. Metro Redux (2033 and Last Light) and Metro Exodus are available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

farcry 5

Many people will tell you that Far Cry 3 is much better and they are right. However, I think Far Cry 5 beats it in most aspects. Obviously, Vaas is second to none. We are a deputy sheriff who is going to arrest Joseph Seed, the main villain who controls a preparationist religious sect in deep America. He goes without saying that there are a lot of guns, explosions and madness. In addition, it has three very, very fun DLCs.

farcry 5 It is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It has recently received a next-gen update. Perfect excuse!

borderlands

The Borderlands saga is famous for three reasons: its badass humor, eccentric characters, and great gunplay with the weirdest and most random weapons you’ve ever seen in your lives. I recommend two titles: Borderlands 3 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Hitting shots while dying of laughter is possible.

Borderlands 3 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands They are available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

OTHER STORY FPS

half-life .

. Fallout Saga especially New Vegas and Fallout 4.

especially New Vegas and Fallout 4. bioshock trilogy .

. halo series .

. Kill Zone 2 .

. Crysis Trilogy .

. STALKER .

. Red Faction 2 .

. deathloop .

. cyberpunk 2077.

These are all my FPS recommendations for both multiplayer and story! Now it’s your turn: what are your recommendations? Did you like any of the list? I read you in comments.

