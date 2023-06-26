These are the best songs of Ariana Grande

No Tears Left to Cry (2018)

“No Tears Left to Cry” by Ariana Grande is a dynamic and upbeat pop track released in 2018. The song serves as Grande’s lead single. Fourth studio album ‘Sweetener’, The production features a mix of electronic and acoustic instruments. that’s what this song is about firmness and resilience in case of failures. Grande sings about the importance of overcoming challenges and finding the strength to persevere.

This hit was nominated for several awards including one mtv europe music awards and an NRJ Music Award. ‘No Tears Left to Cry’ Arrives in America number three on the Billboard Hot 100Further extending Ariana’s record as the only artist to debut in the top ten with the lead single from all of her studio albums.

Baby Eye (2013)

Ariana Grande’s ‘Baby Eye’ is a playful and catchy pop ballad dominant vocal range from singer The song was released in 2013 as the second single from Grande’s debut studio album ‘Sincerely’, have one in production retro effect, with a funky bass line and an upbeat rhythm. The perfect premise for a song about how fun and exciting it is to fall in love.

this song started #21 on the Billboard Hot 100, mainly due to strong digital sales. It remained on the chart for four consecutive weeks.

God Is a Woman (2018)

‘God Is A Woman’ Is An Evocative And Powerful Song femininity celebrates. The song was released as Grande’s second single in 2018. Fourth studio album ‘Sweetener’, The music is slow and sensual, with gospel choir and trap beats. The theme of the song is femininity and sexuality, with Grande making it clear that she is in control in her relationship.

this song started #11 on the US Billboard Hot 100 And later reached a peak of number eight. It became Grande’s tenth top-10 single.

Breathin’ (2018)

is intensely personal on topics like ‘Breathin’ anxiety, mental health and self-care, The song was released in 2018 as the third single from Grande’s fourth studio album Sweetener. The lyrics describe Grande’s struggle with the anxiety and panic attacks that come with the post-traumatic stress disorder the singer was suffering from. terrorist bombing Killing 22 people during one of his concerts.

Many music critics consider ‘Breathin’ Highlights of ‘Sweetener’ It was noted and praised for the way it brings anxiety and mental health into the spotlight. commercially single reached 1st place in Iceland and top forty in Israel and twenty-seven other countries.

Side to Side (2016)

“Side to Side” by Ariana Grande and nicki minaj is a sensuous and playful pop track that showcases the singing abilities of both artists. The song was released as Grande’s third single in 2016. Third studio album ‘Dangerous Woman’, The production has a tropical and dancehall-like sound, with a solid beat and a catchy melody.

‘Side to Side’ peaked Number four On both the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart, she became first top 5 single From ‘Dangerous Woman’.