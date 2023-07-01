These are the best things to do this weekend

It’s the weekend again and so we plan our holiday. Don’t have anything on your agenda yet, but want to do something fun? Don’t worry. We suggest some fun things to do. Do they come:

see No Hard Feelings

In don’t mind creeps Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie, an Uber driver who’s totally broke. When he receives an ad from parents looking for someone to help their introverted son, Percy (Andrew Bart Feldman) Nineteen years old, she thinks she has the solution to her money problems. But it’s not as easy as she thinks…

No Hard Feelings is in theaters now.

Dinner at Gallery61

Haven’t you visited Gallery61 in The Hague yet? So now put this brasserie on you must-visit List. The restaurant has recently hired a new Italian chef, resulting in delicious dishes such as cauliflower steak or grilled octopus. Well, do you want to taste it! In addition, the brasserie has a live performance once a month. How fun!

When:

Open daily from 12:00 to 00:00.

Where:

Route 61, The Hague.

Visit NENI Amsterdam

NENI Amsterdam is launching a new concept: NENI Invites. With this new concept, the Eastern Mediterranean restaurant invites a foodie into the kitchen every six months. Foodie Friday will arrive June 30 Amy Rose By. She will handle several dishes during her visit to the restaurant. So she would be present all evening to prepare his dishes.

During the first edition of the NENI Invitational you can enjoy the full menu (excluding drinks) for €58. How fun!

listen to biologica

Why are good looking people more liked? Why are we afraid of little spiders? And is nepotism normal? Weekly Podcast in Biologica Go Author Ginny Rain and biologist and urban ecologist Roy Veldhuizen In search of the ultimate explanation for our human behavior. They compare humans to animals and highlight facts that you can showcase on any birthday. After this, your perspective on penguins, poop, and dating will never be the same again.

see tips

Do you like to lie on the sofa watching a movie or series at home? Still, there are many options available. season three of Magician it’s finally on netflix and the movie is too I Want Dance: The Whitney Houston Movie Available to stream now. For those who missed it: Season 2 of and just like that… has recently come on HBO Max and the third episode can also be seen now. enjoy watching!

Image: NL Image