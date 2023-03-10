these are the first images of the leaked skin of Eren Yaeger in the battle royale

March 9, 2023, 2:25 p.m. – Updated March 9, 2023, 6:44 p.m.

Today several details were revealed about Season 2 Chapter 4 of the popular battle royal that every so often surprises us with some surprising collaboration, this time all the rumors suggest that it is about Attack on Titanthe famous anime by Hajime Isayama that has been entering its final stretch for several years.

As a result of the premiere of the first part of this ending, Fortnite will have several skins from the anime, of which, It is only pre-confirmed for the moment skin by Eren Yaegerhe leak it surfaced a few hours ago and today a Twitter user shared with the community what this character would look like in the game.







It should be noted that the design of Eren Yaeger is that of the first seasons of the anime, so the current Eren Yaeger will not be in the game, as can be seen in the character’s interface, one of the objects that will accompany the skin it will be the cape of the Scouting Legiona detail that many fans will love.

For now, we do not know the date or the prices of said skin, since they are all leaks that Epic Games itself has not yet confirmedso despite all the evidence we must take this information with tweezers, what we do know is that Season 2 Chapter 4 will begin on March 10 at the following times for all of Latin America: