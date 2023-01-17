These are the first round matches of the Valorant Lock In

sports
KOI, the team of Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué, will play the first game of the franchise tournament
during the last hours Riot Games confirmed the clashes that will take place in the first round of the Valorant Lock In 2023which will be the first franchise tournament of this game that is becoming more and more a protagonist in the esports.
What are the participating teams of Valorant Lock In 2023?
The first tournament of the franchise era of Valorant will have the 30 teams who are partners of Riot Gamesthat is, the franchise teams, plus two teams from China (guests), so this competition will have 32 participating teams.
These participating teams are:
Europe
- koi
- Heretics
- giants
- fnatic
- Team Liquid
- Karmine Corp
- Vitality
- NAVI
- FUT Esports
- BBL Esports
Americas
- KRÜ Esports
- Leviathan
- N.R.G.
- Sentinels
- 100 thieves
- Cloud 9
- Evil Geniuses
- loud
- MIBR
- Rage
Pacific (Asia)
- XRD
- T1
- Gen.G
- Detonation Focus Me
- Zeta Division
- Global Esports
- paper rex
- Rex Regum Qeon
- Talon Esports
- Team Secret
China
- Edward Gaming
- FunPlus Phoenix
The Valorant Lock/In 2023 It will be a tournament that will have the participation of the 32 teams mentioned, who will face each other in direct elimination brackets to the best of three games. While the semifinal and final keys will be played for the best of five games.
Next, review the keys that this first round of the game will have. Valorant Lock In 2023:
- KOI vs. NRG
- DetoniatioN vs Giants
- Gen.G vs. Loud
- FunPlus Phoenix vs. Karmine Corp.
- BBL Esports vs DRX
- Cloud9 vs. Paper Rex
- Evil Geniuses vs. Heretics
- MIBR vs. Talon Esports
- Team Liquid vs. Team Secret
- KRÜ Esports vs. NAVI
- Zeta Division vs Leviathan
- Team Vitality vs. Global Esports
- FUT Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon
- 100 Thieves vs Edward Gaming
- Sentinels vs. Fnatic
- T1 vs Fury
When does Valorant Lock In 2023 start?
The first tournament of franchises of Valorant will start the February 13, 2023 with the match between koistreamer’s team Ibai Plains and the former footballer Gerard Piquéversus N.R.G.a team made up of former players from optical Y FunPlus Phoenixtwo of the best teams of 2022.