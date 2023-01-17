These are the first round matches of the Valorant Lock In

KOI, the team of Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué, will play the first game of the franchise tournament

during the last hours Riot Games confirmed the clashes that will take place in the first round of the Valorant Lock In 2023which will be the first franchise tournament of this game that is becoming more and more a protagonist in the esports.

What are the participating teams of Valorant Lock In 2023?

The first tournament of the franchise era of Valorant will have the 30 teams who are partners of Riot Gamesthat is, the franchise teams, plus two teams from China (guests), so this competition will have 32 participating teams.

These participating teams are:

Europe

koi

Heretics

giants

fnatic

Team Liquid

Karmine Corp

Vitality

NAVI

FUT Esports

BBL Esports

Americas

KRÜ Esports

Leviathan

N.R.G.

Sentinels

100 thieves

Cloud 9

Evil Geniuses

loud

MIBR

Rage

Pacific (Asia)

XRD

T1

Gen.G

Detonation Focus Me

Zeta Division

Global Esports

paper rex

Rex Regum Qeon

Talon Esports

Team Secret

China

Edward Gaming

FunPlus Phoenix

The Valorant Lock/In 2023 It will be a tournament that will have the participation of the 32 teams mentioned, who will face each other in direct elimination brackets to the best of three games. While the semifinal and final keys will be played for the best of five games.

Next, review the keys that this first round of the game will have. Valorant Lock In 2023:

KOI vs. NRG

DetoniatioN vs Giants

Gen.G vs. Loud

FunPlus Phoenix vs. Karmine Corp.

BBL Esports vs DRX

Cloud9 vs. Paper Rex

Evil Geniuses vs. Heretics

MIBR vs. Talon Esports

Team Liquid vs. Team Secret

KRÜ Esports vs. NAVI

Zeta Division vs Leviathan

Team Vitality vs. Global Esports

FUT Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon

100 Thieves vs Edward Gaming

Sentinels vs. Fnatic

T1 vs Fury

When does Valorant Lock In 2023 start?

The first tournament of franchises of Valorant will start the February 13, 2023 with the match between koistreamer’s team Ibai Plains and the former footballer Gerard Piquéversus N.R.G.a team made up of former players from optical Y FunPlus Phoenixtwo of the best teams of 2022.