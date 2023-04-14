These are the games that make the most money for Twitch streamers

To achieve a certain popularity on platforms like Twitch, you not only have to have charisma and a lot of dedication, but also select wisely the games most appropriate with which great benefits can be obtained from the subscription of users and the number of views in each of the direct ones.

And if you plan to make money in this world of streaming, especially in twitchyou are going to have to adjust to a series of games that continue to bring huge profits to all the streamers who decide to play them.

According to a study created by TheSlotBuzz, League of Legends He has an average projected annual revenue value of $18,929, generating an average of 24,143 views per day on Twitch. In addition, it has obtained an average number of viewers of 169,000 in the last seven days.

Second figure Grand Theft Auto V with an average projected annual revenue value of up to $17,836, generating 22,714 average views per day on Twitch and a seven-day average viewers of 159,000.

VIDEO New League of Legends Games – Trailer Riot Forge Games 2023

In third place is Valorant with an average projected annual revenue value of up to $16,196, generating 20,714 average views per day on Twitch, averaging 145,000 viewers over the last seven days.

Other featured games for Twitch

Also highlight the fourth place of Counter Strike Global Offensive with an average projected annual revenue value of up to $9,639, generating 12,043 average views per day on Twitch, and averaging 84,300 viewers over the past seven days.

Finally, highlight the fifth place of Minecraftwith an average projected annual revenue value of up to $6,907, generating 8,729 average views per day on Twitch, averaging 61,100 viewers over the past seven days.

There are also other titles that continue to offer good financial sums and views, such as Dota 2, Apex Legends, Resident Evil 4, Fortnite and WoW, but far from the top positions.

In this way, if you want to dedicate yourself to this world, you must know which are the most profitable titles so that you dedicate the corresponding time to them.